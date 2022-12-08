Lakeside Sports Complex

Lakeside Sports Complex ballfields layout. 

 Courtesy of the Town of Little Elm

The Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Dec., 6 to receive an update from town staff on the Lakeside Sports Complex.

In June 2022, Town Council approved a construction contract to AUI Partners for the Lakeside Youth Sports Complex Project. The project includes the construction of ballfield improvements at the existing Lakeside Middle School property located on Lobo Lane. The key project improvements include three lighted softball fields, artificial turf playing surfaces, restroom and concession area, site utilities, landscape and irrigation improvements, and one practice field.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments