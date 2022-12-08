The Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Dec., 6 to receive an update from town staff on the Lakeside Sports Complex.
In June 2022, Town Council approved a construction contract to AUI Partners for the Lakeside Youth Sports Complex Project. The project includes the construction of ballfield improvements at the existing Lakeside Middle School property located on Lobo Lane. The key project improvements include three lighted softball fields, artificial turf playing surfaces, restroom and concession area, site utilities, landscape and irrigation improvements, and one practice field.
Since the initial funding amount of $4,200,000 was approved in June, the contractor has submitted a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) proposal that includes pricing for the base program items, as well as several add-alternate items. These alternate items include the following additional improvements around the complex: tennis/pickleball courts, a new outdoor basketball court, an improved practice field, and a concrete loop trail.
Funding for the project has been identified in the Capital Improvement Program and the additional funding request will come out to a total of $884,061.
Town staff and construction crews are a little bit behind schedule due to weather delays, but town staff said that they’re feeling confident they can have the complex done on time as long as the weather stays sunny and consistent.
The sports complex has been under construction since June 2022 and is expected to last until mid February 2023 with a grand opening and ribbon cutting scheduled for mid-March 2023.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
