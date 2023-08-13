The Friends of Little Elm Animal Shelter (FLEAS) has become a beacon of compassion in the community, with volunteers who work tirelessly to support the Little Elm Animal Shelter and its four-legged residents.
Thanks to Jenny McCullough, the organization was founded as a result of a heartfelt inquiry into the shelter's capacity to cope with a growing town population. FLEAS has evolved into a driving force of change and care for the animals within the community.
“While attending the Little Elm Citizens Government Academy, I was introduced to various town functions,” McCullough said. “During a session on the animal shelter, I inquired about its capacity to handle the town’s growing population. The feedback prompted me to delve deeper. I met with the shelter's manager and was pleased to see it was clean and the animals were well-looked after. However, with only three animal control officers and only room for a maximum of 26 dogs and 20 cats, I wondered about its future sustainability.”
The shelter, established in 2012 when the town had only half its current population, was already showing signs of strain. Armed with determination and a sense of responsibility, McCullough formed an exploratory committee in June of 2022, which swiftly transformed into the Board of Directors of FLEAS. By August of the same year, FLEAS secured its 501(c)(3) non-profit status.
“Today, our organization, backed by a strong volunteer team, continues to grow and thrive,” McCullough said. “FLEAS has become an acronym that is synonymous with caring and compassion for the animals in Little Elm.”
The organization has embarked on a mission to provide essential support to the Little Elm Animal Shelter in multifaceted ways, which includes facility upgrades, training for adoption, an emergency medical fund, onsite volunteers, spray and neuter initiatives, low-cost vaccinations, and community education.
FLEAS recently granted the shelter $50,000 to retrofit the dog kennels with sound dampening panels and a sound system to provide calming music to the dogs, to help reduce barking and provide a less stressful environment.
“During one of our meetings with the shelter manager to assess the needs of the shelter, we were made aware that there was a space issue at the shelter for support items, physical donations, and emergency equipment,” McCullough said. “FLEAS facilitated the donation of a 40-foot shipping container and purchased a shed to the shelter to alleviate this problem.”
Volunteers with FLEAS continually work on socialization with animals to help make them more adoptable. The organization even has a professional trainer who volunteers her time to work with the dogs to give them the skills and basic manners needed to transition into new homes.
“Our dedicated volunteers work side-by-side with the shelter staff to provide additional care and attention to the animals,” McCullough said. “This includes everything from walking dogs and playing with cats to basic housekeeping and the ever-present piles of laundry and dishes.”
The organization also has off-site events where volunteer staff are able to educate and promote the shelter’s programs to the community. Volunteers plan events like FLEAS’ Sewing Circle that recycles donated blankets and quilts into dog and cat beds for shelter animals. FLEAS also recently started a program called Sip n' Sew, where volunteers make enrichment items like snuffle mats, which help dogs pass the long hours they must spend in their kennels.
“We believe that education is key to promoting responsible pet ownership,” McCullough said. “We offer educational programs and resources to help pet owners learn how to properly care for their animals and prevent the need for surrender to the shelter.”
FLEAS medical fund helps cover the cost of surgeries, medications and other treatments needed to help shelter animals recover and find their forever homes. The fund helps when costs exceed the shelter budget.
Some fundraising efforts include FLEAS’ annual Valentine fundraiser, where local elementary school children decorate and personalize Valentines for pets in the shelter for donation. Through this fundraising event, the organization raised over $700, which was presented to the shelter to purchase Heartworm prevention medicine.
In addition, FLEAS also has spay and neuter vouchers that help prevent overpopulation and reduce the number of animals that end up in shelters, which mostly helps underserved communities.
McCullough said that the organization knows that preventative care is crucial in keeping animals healthy and happy, which is why FLEAS works to provide microchipping. This is a way to guarantee that lost dogs and cats are quickly returned to their rightful owners. The organization's low-cost vaccination and microchip clinics help to ensure that animals in the Little Elm community have access to these critical services.
Looking ahead, FLEAS envisions an expanded volunteer base, increased donations, and more extensive spay and neuter voucher offerings. The organization aims to extend its reach throughout the Little Elm business community, inviting each member to participate in their programs.
Those interested in making a difference can volunteer their time or donate essential items such as blankets, towels, pet food, toys, and treats. The organization's website, www.fleastx.org, provides a hub of information and updates about upcoming events and initiatives.
Upcoming fundraising events include a dog adoption event at FLIX Brewhouse on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m., a Rangers Ticket Raffle drawing at the Little Elm Animal Shelter on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 p.m., a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from Sept. 18 through Oct. 1, FLEAS is having a donation drive where residents will receive nine cents per one pound of donated items.
“The issue of homeless animals should concern us all, and collective action is essential,” McCullough said. “We are advocating for responsible pet ownership, particularly emphasizing spaying and neutering. Without a comprehensive spay/neuter program in our community the issue of homeless animals will persist, straining the capacities of our shelter. Animal shelters and rescues alone can’t tackle this. It’s crucial for each of us to play our role. Anyone with an interest, any idea, or a passion to make life better for the animals in Little Elm, please reach out and join us.”
For more information and to get involved, visit www.fleastx.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.