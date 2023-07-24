Mark Cooper ensures that animal services remain vital to the community through animal welfare and rights, rescue and sheltering. He has been in the field for 20 years and serves as The Colony Animal Services Division Director where he oversees all aspects of the department.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am the father of three grown kids (30, 27 and 25 years old) and have two grandbabies. My daughter just graduated with her Master’s degree and has been promoted to librarian for the city of The Colony Public Library. My son and his wife own their own thriving business. My third son is autistic and finished his Bachelor’s degree. Besides my work and my passion for animal welfare, my family is my number one priority. My kids also share my passion for animals. I became a parent at the young age of 16. I had two kids in high school and received a degree in mortuary science. In those days, I wished to be a coroner or medical examiner. However, life had other plans for me.
What do you do in your role as Animal Services Division Director for The Colony Animal Services?
As director, I oversee all aspects of animal services. Besides payroll and departmental budgets, I also manage the animal service officers and shelter volunteers. Animals are easy to work for. They are always forgiving and show their thanks in the wag of a tail, or the lick in the face. People on the other hand are not so easy to please. They are demanding, not always kind and rarely show any appreciation. My goal as director has always been to improve our shelter and the service we offer the citizens of The Colony. There is always room for improvement, and each day offers a new challenge and new rewards.
What is your favorite part about your job?
The best part of my job is improving the lives of homeless and unwanted animals. Words cannot adequately describe the thrilling joy of watching an animal come into our care while being scared, hopeless and hurt then evolve into a happy, hopeful and carefree family pet. My staff, volunteers and I invest our heart, time and energy into each and every animal that comes into our care. Our care goes beyond the shelter animals. We have offered care to over 1,000 dogs and cats from shelters across Texas. We have taken animals from shelters that are overcrowded, to prevent the animal from being euthanized due to space. We have also offered food and care for citizens that cannot afford pet food. During COVID-19, we helped numerous families when people lost their jobs and fell on hard times.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
I love spending time at Grandscape and the Truck Yard. I also enjoy concerts with my staff and their spouses at Lava Cantina.
Why are animal services vital to the community?
Animal services are vital to every community because we help keep the community safe from aggressive stray animals, we help control the overpopulation problem that each city suffers. We offer the animals a safe place to rest when they are lost or unwanted. We also investigate and protect animals when we get reports of animal cruelty and neglect.
What kind of impact do you aim to make on animals and the community?
I just want to provide a safe and compassionate place for lost, stray and unwanted animals in our community. I also want to offer humane education for the citizens of our city. It’s also important our citizens feel confident that their pets are well cared for if they ever do end up in our care.
What are you passionate about?
Besides my family, I am passionate about animal welfare and rights. Obviously I have been working in animal rescue and sheltering for 20 years, but I want to extend my expertise in the field of animal welfare, and involve myself at the state level. I want to work with lawmakers to create new laws and amend current laws to create stiffer penalties for those who are involved in animal cruelty crimes. I also want to be more involved in spay/neuter laws and regulations. I have seen how laws work from the local level, now I want to branch out and see it from the state level.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the animals! I cannot begin to count the number of animals I have witnessed come into our shelter half deceased, scared, alone and left feeling hopeless. Animals are very forgiving and carry no grudge or ill will. They live in the moment. When you witness an animal go from terrified today, to laying in your lap licking your face tomorrow, which is what inspires me. I wake up each day wondering what innocent animal I can help today. Even in the worst moments when an animal is beyond repair and suffering, or perhaps at the end of its life. The greatest thing I can offer them is a pain free, humane and truly compassionate farewell. Even that is done with the utmost respect and love. We hold them, talk to them, and kiss their head as they leave this sometimes cruel world. That inspires each day to offer that same tender love to another deserving innocent life. There are days you want to beat your head into the wall, or cry all the way home, but there is another animal that needs us, so we must let that frustration and pain go and move on to the next animal in need.
What are some ways the community can get involved with animal services?
I always urge the community to get involved by either volunteering at the shelter, sharing our post on social media, or most importantly by donating to our medical fund so we can treat sick and injured animals. We don’t believe any animal should be euthanized because it needs basic medical care.
Please share anything else that you would like our readers to know.
When I worked as the shelter manager for Operation Kindness in Carrollton, I was able to visit each animal shelter in the DFW metroplex and beyond. I was able to witness how each shelter operated and ran their daily operations. I also got to see the best and worst from each shelter. Back then, I always said, if I ever had the opportunity to run a shelter I would take the best from each shelter and ball them into one world-class shelter. The Colony has allowed me to do just that! With the support of our council, city management and the loyalty of our citizens, I am able to run a shelter that isn’t concerned about fancy meaningless facilities. We focus on the animals in our care and offer them the best overall care, comfort, medical treatment and genuine love possible. We operate like a doggy day care more so than a municipal shelter. Our dogs and cats feel like they are at home, and not in a scary “dog pound." I am also so grateful to my staff and volunteers for their hard work and dedication to making us the best in animal sheltering.
