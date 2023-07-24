Lakeside Profile 723.jpeg

The Colony Animal Services Division Director Mark Cooper with his dog, Walter. Walter was adopted from the shelter as a pup and accompanies Cooper to work every day. If you ever visit the shelter, Walter is the office dog and thinks he runs the place, Cooper said. 

 Courtesy of Mark Cooper

Mark Cooper ensures that animal services remain vital to the community through animal welfare and rights, rescue and sheltering. He has been in the field for 20 years and serves as The Colony Animal Services Division Director where he oversees all aspects of the department.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments