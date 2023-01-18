Every Thursday at 10 a.m., the Lively Ladies of Little Elm gather at the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center to create heart monitor aprons, fidget quilts, chemo bags, and more to help residents of the surrounding community.
The group has been serving their community for the past four years, logging 73,391 hours among them and creating around 27,581 items, of which 8,057 have been donated to local organizations and hospitals.
They were originally a group of ladies that met on Wednesday each week to crochet, knit and gossip. Several of the women in the group had organizations that they would donate their projects to and organization directors reached out and agreed to donate materials if the ladies would create items for them. Soon enough, they were off and running.
In July 2019, the ladies came up with a name and slogan: “Lively Little Elm Ladies is our name; Community Service is our game. We create items for multiple Charities. All willing hands are welcomed. An opportunity is here for everyone; no skills required.”
They posted the slogan in the senior center bulletin and began to set up workshops to create items together. Even after the pandemic hit in 2020, the ladies continued to work on their own and met in the parking lot to exchange items. They added face masks to their produced items and to date have produced and distributed 2,561 face masks.
The Lively Ladies of Little Elm is a team effort where everyone has a role, whether it's sewing, knitting, crocheting, and more.
Susi Folks started ChemoCare Bag Ministry in 2009, where she makes chemo care bags with the help of the Lively Ladies and distributes them across the Dallas area.
“I bring fabric that I put together and all these ladies over here, cut out the fabric into bags and then I bring it home and I put the ribbon and the buttons and all that goofy stuff with it and bring it back and somebody else sews it and then I bring it home and I fill it up full of all the little things,” Folks said. “I couldn't do it without all these ladies and the enthusiasm that's in this room today, it's just so exciting to see.”
Facilities that the Lively Ladies have donated to include American Red Cross, Kristi’s Senior Solutions, Winston’s Warriors, Autism Science Foundation, local hospitals, and many more.
Most of the materials that the women use to create their items come from donations, which they said they could always use more of.
“It’s like ants on a sugar cube,” Folks said. “Somebody brings something in, like a box of materials, and we’re just all over it. Nothing goes to waste.”
If anyone is interested in donating, please visit the Little Elm senior center.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
