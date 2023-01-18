Every Thursday at 10 a.m., the Lively Ladies of Little Elm gather at the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center to create heart monitor aprons, fidget quilts, chemo bags, and more to help residents of the surrounding community.

The group has been serving their community for the past four years, logging 73,391 hours among them and creating around 27,581 items, of which 8,057 have been donated to local organizations and hospitals.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

