Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter (FLEAS), in collaboration with Hula Hut of Little Elm and Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP), organized an event offering free microchips, low-cost vaccines and heartworm testing for pets.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Little Elm Animal Shelter, TCAP through donations was able to offer low cost vaccines and heartworm testing and prevention. FLEAS and Hula Hut of Little Elm co-sponsored the cost of the microchips so that they were offered to the community for free.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

