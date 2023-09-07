Pet owners lined up in the Little Elm Animal Shelter parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 2 to receive free microchips, low-cost vaccines and heartworm testing for their pets. The event was put on thanks to a collaboration between Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter (FLEAS), Hula Hut of Little Elm, and Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP).
Courtesy of Jenny McCullough
Courtesy of Jenny McCullough
Courtesy of Jenny McCullough
On Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Little Elm Animal Shelter, TCAP through donations was able to offer low cost vaccines and heartworm testing and prevention. FLEAS and Hula Hut of Little Elm co-sponsored the cost of the microchips so that they were offered to the community for free.
“The event was a testament to what can be accomplished when public, private, and non-profit sectors come together for the greater good,” FLEAS founder Jenny McCullough said.
FLEAS is an organization committed to the well-being of animals and McCullough said the organization believes in tackling this issue head-on by helping the community defray costly pet expenses.
“This event was more than just a medical drive for pets; it was a step towards ensuring that animals can remain safely with their families,” McCullough said. “When FLEAS reached out to Hulu Hut and asked them if they would be interested in sponsoring 50% of the cost for microchips, they jumped at the chance to help.”
Microchipping isn't just for the individual pet's benefit, it's to serve the community by freeing up shelter space, McCullough said. By ensuring quick returns of lost pets to their owners, kennel spaces are kept available for strays and other needy animals. When kennel space is available, it not only accommodates stray animals but also allows the shelter to keep dogs for extended periods as they work to find them permanent homes. FLEAS considers this part of their Shelter Surrender Prevention Program.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
