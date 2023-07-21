Little Elm ISD approved and announced the hiring of two individuals to the district’s administration last week, which includes Donnie Bartlett as new Deputy Superintendent and Dr. Justin Barrett as the next Little Elm High School Principal.
Bartlett recently completed his 24th year in public education and has served in several roles, including elementary, middle and high school principal for 14 years in school districts across the state such as Grand Prairie ISD, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD, and Keller ISD.
He has been assistant principal in Carroll ISD, an assistant athletic director for Keller ISD and served for eight years as a teacher and coach. Bartlett supervised and implemented programs for school improvement, student and staff campus culture, and community engagement.
“My diverse and intentional experiences have allowed me to gain valuable insight into numerous leadership styles,” said Bartlett. “I find the work of public education to be the most rewarding of all professions. I thrive on the opportunity to serve others and help them to become their best selves.”
Bartlett replaces Ross Roberts, the current deputy superintendent, who will be retiring in December.
“As the district continues to position our schools for greatness, the focus is placing strong and dedicated leaders into roles where they can have the greatest impact on our students and teachers,” said Mike Lamb, LEISD Superintendent. “Mr. Bartlett is a proven leader who will be an excellent addition to our team as we strive to engage, equip, and empower each student to realize their full potential.”
In addition to Bartlett, the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees approved the administration’s recommendation to hire Dr. Justin Barrett as the next Little Elm High School principal.
Barrett previously served as principal for Trinity Springs Middle School in Keller ISD for the past seven years. As principal, he helped the campus earn an “A” rating in 2018 and 2019 from the Texas Education Agency with Distinctions awarded in English language arts and reading, postsecondary readiness, and comparative academic growth.
He also served as an assistant principal at two different middle schools in Fort Worth ISD and began his teaching career as a high school social studies teacher and instructional specialist. This is Barrett’s 15th year serving in public education.
Before his career in public education, Barrett served in the U.S. Army as a personnel management specialist where he advised commanders, officer staffs, and unit soldiers on personnel matters concerning troop deployments.
“Dr. Barrett has demonstrated the utmost integrity and brings solid leadership to the table, along with an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement,” said Mike Lamb, LEISD Superintendent. “What is most noteworthy is his emphasis on creating and executing systems that prioritize the needs of students and teachers, which will ultimately lead to the success of those he leads.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
