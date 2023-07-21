LEISD new leadership 1.png

Donnie Bartlett, Little Elm ISD’s new Deputy Superintendent.

 Courtesy of Little Elm ISD

Little Elm ISD approved and announced the hiring of two individuals to the district’s administration last week, which includes Donnie Bartlett as new Deputy Superintendent and Dr. Justin Barrett as the next Little Elm High School Principal.

Bartlett recently completed his 24th year in public education and has served in several roles, including elementary, middle and high school principal for 14 years in school districts across the state such as Grand Prairie ISD, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD, and Keller ISD.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

