During citizen input at the Little Elm Independent School District Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 20, several community members spoke on teacher retention, the proposed four-day school calendar, and board transparency.

Several parents, teachers and concerned citizens spoke highly of the board as individuals, but when it came to communicating with the public as a whole, there was a lack of transparency, some citizens said. The most recent example is Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher being placed on administrative leave with pay, which several citizens said they found out from Facebook.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

