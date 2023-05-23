Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees received an update on curriculum and learning within the Fine Arts programs during its regular board meeting last week.

The LEISD Fine Arts Department currently offers six different disciplines, which includes band (grades 6-12), choir (6-12), dance (9-12), elementary music (K-5), theater (6-12), and visual arts (K-12). At the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year, the district will move to offer seven disciplines, adding orchestra.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

