Courtesy of Little Elm ISD
Little Elm ISD is the most recent district in the country to earn the National Certificate for STEM Excellence-District (NCSE-D) STEM certificate from the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE).
It is the first district in the state to have all campuses and the district STEM certified and third in the nation. The NCSE-D recognizes districts for their commitment to continually improving district-wide systems and structures that support STEM educators and their students.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NISE was conceived by seasoned, practicing educators and is based on thousands of hours of research, professional development, curriculum design, and educational leadership. Using an online platform and supported by a dedicated NISE STEM leadership coach, educators and district leaders work together to refine district operations and instruction to further strengthen STEM practices and the district’s overall STEM culture.
As part of earning the NCSE-District Certification, along with over two years of sustained visioning, planning, and implementing STEM education system, nine campuses also earned the NCSE-Campus Certification, and 219 teachers have earned or are in the process of earning the National Certificate for STEM Teaching (NCST), further contributing to Little Elm ISD's collective STEM expertise.
The journey to become STEM certified began in 2019 and the district’s goal was to make every campus certified to ensure each child had the opportunity to have STEM as part of their curriculum.
“The reason this is significant is because we are the first in the state and one of three in the nation to earn this recognition,” said Dr. Penny Tramel, Little Elm ISD's assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning. “We give credit to the hard work of Jennifer Culver, district science coordinator, who has worked side-by-side with all the teachers who put in the extra hours to achieve their certifications to help us reach this goal. STEM education is dedicated to engaging students through meaningful learning experiences and develops cognitive thinking and a new way of looking at things that will impact students for the rest of their lives.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
