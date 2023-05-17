Little Elm ISD is the most recent district in the country to earn the National Certificate for STEM Excellence-District (NCSE-D) STEM certificate from the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE).

It is the first district in the state to have all campuses and the district STEM certified and third in the nation. The NCSE-D recognizes districts for their commitment to continually improving district-wide systems and structures that support STEM educators and their students.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

