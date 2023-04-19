The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, April 17 to receive an update on construction projects at schools within the district.

Projects currently in design include the conversion of Little Elm High School locker rooms. The initial design meeting was held March 8 and the district will process construction documents as soon as possible.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

