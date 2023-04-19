The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, April 17 to receive an update on construction projects at schools within the district.
Projects currently in design include the conversion of Little Elm High School locker rooms. The initial design meeting was held March 8 and the district will process construction documents as soon as possible.
The existing football locker area will be converted into three CTE classrooms with additional locker room spaces being converted into a full-time wrestling practice space and other uses. The locker room conversions should have the new spaces ready for occupancy in time for the start of classes in the fall of 2023.
Recently completed projects include the Lebanon Access Drive at Strike Middle School. Sidewalk handrails and striping was completed in January and the new drive has been in use since the district returned from Christmas break.
With this project, there are now no cars backing out onto Lebanon and a clear emergency pathway around the building can be maintained at all times. This will also provide access to the campus in the summer when Scotty’s Lake Lane is to be replaced by the concrete sub. The district is still working on replacement of the fire lanes around the building.
A project nearing completion is Zellars Early Childhood Center. The floor, wall, and ceiling finishes are all in place and furniture installations began March 20 in the offices. On April 24, furniture installations will begin in the classrooms and will be finished by mid-May. Teachers will be able to move as soon as school is out for the summer. Exterior work on the building should be completed by the end of April.
New bond projects are on their way, which includes new elementary schools, playground additions, high school expansion and competition gym, middle school fine arts program inclusion, miscellaneous campus interior and exterior improvements, and technology upgrades.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.