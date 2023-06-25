There’s plenty to do in Little Elm and The Colony this week whether it’s celebrating Independence Day this weekend or attending library activities during the week. Here are five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of June 25.
Teen Bootcamp
Going to college or getting your own apartment for the first time? Set yourself up for success and learn about budgeting, cyber safety, nutrition, personal safety, investments and credit. All workshops are presented by local entrepreneurs or town employees. Snacks and drinks provided. Registration is required, which can be completed at lepl.ticketleap.com/on-my-own-bootcamp/. Complete the program and get a free headshot. This week’s bootcamp takes place at the Little Elm Public Library on June 27 from 12 to 1 p.m. and focuses on credits and investments.
Fun in the Sun: Arcade Party
Visit The Lawn at Grandscape from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 for an arcade party. Join the staff at Andretti for free games for kids to play and Super Mario themed crafts.
Virtual author talk
Join The Colony Public Library staff on June 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. for a virtual chat with Tananarive Due about her newest work, “The Wishing Pool and Other Stories.” Register online for this free virtual event on The Colony Public Library’s website.
Liberty by the Lake
Come celebrate America’s independence at the 26th annual Liberty By The Lake festival on July 1. The celebration kicks off with the Liberty 5K, 10K & Mile Fun Run at Stewart Creek Park from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., enjoy the Independence Day Parade as it routes from Peters Colony Elementary to The Colony Five Star Complex. Afterward, make your way over to The Colony Five Star Complex at 6 p.m. and stay for a night full of exhilarating events like games, rides, great eats, live music and more. Finally, end the night with an Independence Day fireworks show set to patriotic music.
Family retro board games
On July 2 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., bring everyone in the family and spend an afternoon playing a favorite game or learn a new one at the Little Elm Public Library.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
