There are several activities for Little Elm and The Colony residents to attend, whether it’s attending a virtual author talk or keeping the kiddos busy with library events. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of July 23.
Teen bootcamp
Going to college or getting your own apartment for the first time? Set yourself up for success and learn about budgeting, cyber safety, nutrition, personal safety, investments and credit. All workshops are presented by local entrepreneurs or town employees. Registration is required, which can be done at lepl.ticketleap.com/on-my-own-bootcamp/. Complete the program and get a free headshot. This week’s class is on Tuesday, July 25 at the Little Elm Public Library from 12 to 1 p.m. and covers car maintenance.
Virtual author talk with Erika Sánchez
Join The Colony Public Library staff for a virtual chat with award-winning writer Erika Sánchez as she discusses her original, moving, and funny memoir-in-essays “Crying in the Bathroom.” Register online on The Colony Public Library’s website to attend this virtual event.
R.E.A.D. with Toby the Therapy Dog
Toby the therapy dog is back to help the kids practice their reading. Time slots are in 15-minute increments. Stop by the Little Elm Public Library front desk or call 214-975-0430 to reserve your child’s spot today. Due to the popularity of this program, the library asks that registrants be on time for their time slot or it may be opened up to others. Sign up for a 15 minute time slot at https://www.ticketleap.com/events/?q=little+elm+public+library&page_size=50. The activity will be on Thursday, July 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Summer Clubhouse: Frisco Heritage Museum
The Colony Summer Clubhouse is a four-month summer series that showcases performances such as magic shows, animal presentations, sing-along storytelling and much more. All performances take place inside The Colony Recreation Center Gymnasium. Bring your friends and family, all ages are welcome. Seating opens at 9 a.m. so be sure to come early and snag a front row spot. This week’s event is on July 28 at 10 am. and features Frisco Heritage Museum hands-on history.
Family retro board games
On Sunday, July 30 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., visit the Little Elm Public Library with the family to spend an afternoon playing a favorite board game or learning a new one.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
