The Colony and Little Elm have a variety of activities put on by the city’s public libraries including an author talk, lessons in art, and more. Take a look at five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week.
Spice Club Jr. Kits
Starting Monday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m., anyone interested can reserve a free Spice Club. Jr. Kit. Each kit will contain the spices needed to bake and cook family-friendly recipes for all ages, allowing for individuals to share the Spice Club experience with the whole family. To reserve a spice kit, visit The Colony Public Library’s website.
Groundhog Day
Join the Grandscape team on Thursday, Feb. 2, as they celebrate Groundhog Day. Guests will be able to come out to the center and snap a picture with Grandscape’s very own Gary the Groundhog from 6-8 p.m., plus, don’t miss out on participating in their “Top Hat Decorating Contest,” where guests will be encouraged to decorate their best top hat and bring it out to be judged. The winner will receive a Groundhog Day themed gift basket, plus a $100 Grandscape gift card. There will also be Groundhog Day kids crafts that will be handed out. This event is free and open to the public.
Author Talk with Randall Munroe
Join The Colony Public Library for a fun-filled virtual chat with author Randall Munroe on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 1 to 2 p.m. Munroe will talk about his new book “What if? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” To attend this virtual presentation, register online on The Colony Public Library’s website.
Basics of silhouette design
Learn the basics of silhouette design and the use of a silhouette vinyl cutter while creating a fun drink tumbler in this hands-on class geared toward ages 16 and up. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Colony Public Library - Library Conference Room. Registration is required and can be done starting Monday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. on The Colony Public Library’s website.
Craft swap supply drop off
The Little Elm Public Library is hosting a craft swap supply drop off starting Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to bring their good condition craft items to the library for a craft supply swap. Items must be in a ziplock bag or clear container. Similar items will be grouped together for swapping, so only bring something you would still like to bring home.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.