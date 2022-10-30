The Colony and Little Elm have several community events this week to encourage residents to get involved. Here are five events that The Colony and Little Elm have to offer this week.
Online book club
Join The Colony Public Library’s November book club meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The club is an online meeting where the group will discuss “Why We Swim” by Bonnie Tsui and the title can be checked out from The Colony Public Library. News members are always welcome and need to register online to receive a link to join the virtual meeting. The registration link can be found on the library’s website.
Native American Heritage Month
Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the first day of Native American Heritage Month and The Colony Public Library is hosting an event to learn more about the original Native Texans. The event is on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and attendees can view artifacts from Native Texan’s lives as the library celebrates Native American Heritage Month. Registration for the event can be found on the library’s website.
Dia de los Muertos chef's dinner
On Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails, executive chef Jake Quintana will take attendees on a trip to Jalisco, Mexico with inspired dishes, tequila, and lively entertainment. The evening will have hors d'oeuvres, dinner, cocktail pairings, tequila tastings, and salsa music entertainment from Rafael Angel Music. Tickets for the event are required and can be purchased on the Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails website.
Little Elm holiday expo
On Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. is the Union Park 2022 Fall Holiday Expo. Presented by the Union Park Small Businesses, this event will have several vendors and service providers ranging from nutritionists to home decor. The holiday expo will be at Union Park by Hillwood located at 4795 Union Park Blvd., Little Elm, TX.
Live music at Towers Tap House
The D-Man Band is having their live premiere at Towers Tap House in Little Elm this Saturday, Nov. 5. The band is new and is made up of members who are seasoned musicians who enjoy playing cover music. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. and the event is free and open to visitors of the restaurant.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
