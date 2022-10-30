5_Things_LittleElm_Colony.jpg

The Colony and Little Elm have several community events this week to encourage residents to get involved. Here are five events that The Colony and Little Elm have to offer this week.

Online book club

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments