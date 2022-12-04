There’s a variety of local activities to do in The Colony and Little Elm this week ranging from author talks at the library to lights on the lake at Lakefront. Take a look at the top five things scheduled for the week of Dec. 4.
Author Talk with Geraldine Brooks
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. hosted by The Colony Public Library, the community is welcome to join the library for an exciting virtual chat with the highly-acclaimed and award winning novelist Geraldine Brooks in conversation about her most recent New York Times Bestselling novel “Horse.”
Lights on The Lake
Lights on The Lake is currently happening until Dec. 27. The event happens Thursday - Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. and offers an incredible light show, photo opportunities, a hot air balloon glow, a ferris wheel, a carousel, an ice skating rink, and more. There is also plenty of entertainment lined up such as live music and dance performances. Vendors and food trucks will be on site at Lakefront at Little Elm.
Author Talk with Fredrik Backman
Join The Colony Public Library for another virtual author talk this week with bestselling author Fredrick Backman in a discussion on his outstanding body of work, including his breathtaking new novel “The Winners,” the third installment of the Beartown series. The virtual event is on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
The Colony Christmas Spectacular
The Colony Christmas Spectacular light show is choreographed to music and can be seen every evening until Jan 1, 2023. From 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 5:30 to 10:50 p.m. Friday - Saturday, anyone interested can tune their radio to 99.9FM to enjoy the music and choreography. The event is at Fire Station 1 located at 4900 Blair Oaks, The Colony, TX 75056 and the event is free and open to the public.
Spice Club Pop-Up
The Colony Public Library is hosting a Spice Club Pop-Up on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room in the library. This is a come-and-go event and anyone interested is welcome to join the Spice Club to learn about and sample winter drinks from around the world. The event is free and open to the public.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
