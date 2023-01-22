The Colony and Little Elm have a variety of events going on this week including local library activities and live music. Take a look at the top five events going on in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of Jan. 22.
Sewing Basics
The Colony Public Library is hosting a sewing basics workshop on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This event will allow attendees to learn the basics of sewing and how to operate a sewing machine in a hands-on environment for ages 12 and up. The class will take place in The Colony Public Library Multipurpose Room. Registration is required and can be completed on The Colony Public Library’s website.
Restaurant Week
Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with the return of Grandscape Restaurant Week. From Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, guests have a chance to dine on some of the food that Grandscape has to offer. Restaurants big and small will provide specially curated lunch and dinner menus to showcase items from their most popular dishes to their more unique fare. Participating restaurants include Akira Back, Barley & Board, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Curry Up Now, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Heritage Pizza & Taproom, Lava Cantina, P.F. Chang’s, Rock & Brews, Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails, and Thirsty Lion Gastropub. The event takes place form 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but individual restaurant hours may vary.
Craft swap supply drop off
The Little Elm Public Library is having a craft swap supply drop off starting Sunday, Jan. 28 through Wednesday, Feb. 1. Bring your (good condition) craft items to the library for a craft supply swap. Items must be in a ziplock bag or clear container. Please no open paint or items that are no longer usable. Items that are alike will be grouped together, so anyone interested is encouraged to only bring items that you would still want to bring home. Please call 214-975-0430 or email library@littleelm.org for questions.
Hydroponics workshop
The Little Elm Public Library is hosting a hydroponics workshop on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. Anyone interested will have the opportunity to create a hydroponics system and learn to grow your plants without soil.
Live music at Lava Cantina
Lava Cantina is hosting a wide range of musicians this week at the venue. Kicking off performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 is Creed Fisher, then Matt Castillo with Alex Aguilar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Petty Theft-Tribute to Tom Petty with High N Fidelity - REO Speedwagon Tribute at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and Back in Black - AC/DC Tribute at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
