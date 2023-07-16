The Colony and Little Elm have a variety of events lined up this week whether it’s learning with the family, or hearing from award-winning authors at the local library. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of July 16.
July Spice Club Kits
The Colony Public Library’s Spice Club features two spices/mixtures with different flavor profiles or from different regions and cuisines. Along with a sample of both featured spices, each kit includes simple recipes that showcase the spices and provide TCPL resources to find more recipes and ideas. Registration for this month’s spice club opens Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. on the library’s website.
Teen Bootcamp
Going to college or getting your own apartment for the first time? Set yourself up for success and learn about budgeting, cyber safety, nutrition, personal safety, investments and credit. All workshops are presented by local entrepreneurs or town employees. Registration is required, which can be done at lepl.ticketleap.com/on-my-own-bootcamp/. Complete the program and get a free headshot. This week’s class is on Tuesday, July 18 at the Little Elm Public Library from 12 to 1 p.m. and covers budgeting.
Perot Tech Truck
Experience hands-on science with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science's mobile discovery lab. The Tech (tinker, engineer, create, hack) Truck brings maker-based science, technology, art and math. The Perot Tech Truck will be at the Little Elm Public Library on Wednesday, July 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Colony Summer Clubhouse
For those looking for something to do with the little ones over the summer, check out The Colony Summer Clubhouse. The three-month summer showcase held at The Colony Recreation Center includes activities such as animal presentations, magic shows, sing-along storytelling, movies and more. Friends and family of all ages are welcome. This week’s show is on Friday, July 21, starting at 10 a.m.
Author Talk with psychologist Ethan Kross
Join award-winning author Ethan Kross for a lively virtual exploration of how we can use tools – objects, relationships, spaces, and digital worlds – to make our inner voice work in our favor. Register online on The Colony Public Library’s website to attend this virtual event on July 20 at 12 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
