Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Norman

 By Garrett Gravley | Star Local Media

Little Elm Town Councilwoman Lisa Norman was appointed as the town's Mayor Pro Tem in a Tuesday council meeting. 

The appointment was made with unanimous approval among the council. 

Norman succeeds Councilman Neil Blais in this post and will serve under it for a one-year term. 

Following Norman's confirmation as Mayor Pro Tem, the following appointments for council liaison were also made:

  • Liaison for the Economic Development Board - Councilman Michael McClellan (incumbent)
  • Liaison for the Community Development Corporation Board - Councilman Jeremy Lukas
  • Liaison for Planning and Zoning Commission - Councilman Neil Blais (appointment was made in absentia)
  • Liaison for Little Elm ISD - Councilman Tony Singh (appointment was made in absentia)
  • Liaison for the Little Elm Veterans Committee - Councilman Jamell Johnson

