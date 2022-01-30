Sales tax LE
Little Elm accrued over $1 million in sales tax revenue in January, surpassing January 2021’s revenue count by 29.9%, data from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts revealed. This is the first time the town has collected more than $1 million in a January month.

This indicates a gradual growth compared to that between January 2019 and January 2020, a period that saw sales tax revenue increase by 24.4%.

Moreover, sales tax revenue increased by 16.5% from 2020 to 2021, years that saw the town accumulating $10 million and $11.8 million, respectively. In the preceding year, sales tax revenue increased by 13.8%.

Neighboring cities also experienced growth in sales tax revenue. The Colony collected roughly $4.2 million in January compared to $3.3 million in January 2021, while Frisco accrued $10.6 million and $8.4 million in those respective months.

Little Elm sales tax revenue

2019: $8,876,253.72

2020: $10,099,081.22

2021: $11,762,236.99

Little Elm sales tax revenue (January)

2019: $625,342.96

2020: $673,873.89

2021: $838,326.89

2022: $1,088,670.63*

*as of Friday

More information can be found on the Texas Comptroller's website. 

