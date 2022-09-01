Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture.

Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

