Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture.
Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.
Tinman Social’s grand opening was Monday, Aug. 29 and the venue’s goal is to provide a place for community members to come and socialize through food and fun. This grand opening also provided an opportunity for DeFoe’s newest mural to debut.
“For the Tinman mural, they more or less had an idea of what they wanted,” DeFoe said. “So for me, it was mostly just fine-tuning the arrangement of images and getting the color palette the way I thought it would be cool.”
DeFoe has been a long-time resident of Little Elm and has a background in restaurant management. He spent his time bartending, waiting tables and quickly got to know prominent members in the community.
“I just knew a lot of people because I was their bartender, or I was the person bringing them their food or they saw me every Sunday during watch parties,” he said. “I was very integrated into a local network in the restaurant and bar service scene.”
For DeFoe’s project of painting electrical boxes at the Lakefront at Little Elm, there were 13 electrical boxes, which added up to almost 40 pieces of art. For creative direction when it came to the electrical boxes, it was about a 50/50 relationship — the city knew what they wanted for about half of them and DeFoe had creative liberty for the rest.
There were certain boxes and certain sides where the city was trying to display a specific message or theme. For example, on the docks, they knew they wanted a bass fish or by the waterfront, they knew they wanted a more tropical feeling.
“That was really special for me because it’s like I have my own public art exhibit,” he said.
DeFoe is getting back into restaurant management after taking a break because he recently had a baby. He said his new management job has opportunities for good work and life balance and said he hopes to continue to paint murals part time for local businesses and homes.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
