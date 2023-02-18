PLANO – Although the Little Elm girls basketball team earned a 50-44 victory over Plano East in Monday’s Class 6A bi-district playoff, the Lady Panthers used a fourth-quarter surge to make things a little more nerve-racking than what the Lady Lobos had wanted.
That’s an area of the game that Little Elm head coach Ken Tutt wanted to see his Lady Lobos improve on coming into Friday’s area-round playoff against Lake Highlands.
Little Elm didn’t allow Lake Highlands a sniff. Behind an aggressive defense that forced 22 Wildcat turnovers, the Lady Lobos built a 22-point lead midway into the second quarter and continued to build on that advantage in an eventual 84-40 win at Plano West.
“I felt like we came out focus, came out locked in,” Tutt said. “We did what we were supposed to do.”
Little Elm (29-5) was just relentless on the defensive end, especially in the first half. The Lady Lobos hounded the Wildcats with constant ball pressure and turned numerous steals into fast-break points.
Sophomore Raniyah Hunt, fresh off an 18-point performance against Plano East, gave Little Elm its first lead of at least 10 points with a steal and layup with 2:32 left in the first quarter. She had 12 points on the evening.
Tutt said the game plan was to take the ball out of the hands of Lake Highlands sophomore point guard Aaliyah Taylor. Although Taylor finished with 16 points, the ability of Little Elm to force other Wildcat players to have to handle the ball allowed the Lady Lobos to build a commanding 46-16 halftime lead.
Lake Highlands had 15 turnovers in the first half.
“We are faster than a lot of other teams,” said Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm senior. “We bring that energy. That’s where our aggressiveness comes from. We have a great coach. We really had to focus on our scouting report. That’s where the steals came because we were in the right place at the right time.”
Kimpson battled foul trouble in the victory against Plano East and was held to nine points. But it was something that Kimpson didn’t have to worry about Friday. She rebounded from that rough performance to finish with a game-high 24 points against Lake Highlands and was a big force on both ends of the court.
Kimpson gave Little Elm its first lead of at least 20 points when she buried a straight-away 3-pointer with 3:08 remaining in the second quarter.
“It was just a teaching point after the game against Plano East,” Kimpson said. “We’ve got to learn how to play smart and do what I always do. When I get my IQ together, it’s hard to stop me.
“I always have to stay poised but I came out more aggressive tonight.”
It was a total team effort for Little Elm. Eleven different Lady Lobos found their way into the scorebook. Hunt finished with 12 points against Lake Highlands. Junior Madison Martin and sophomore Shiloh Kimpson each had 11 points.
Little Elm’s forwards, as a whole, played perhaps their best game of the season. The combination of Amina Diallo (seven points), Vanessa Okpagu (five), Aubrey Metzger (four), Avery Brown (four) and Staci Pettie (two) were aggressive in battling for loose balls and rebounds and also worked hard to finish at the basket.
The Lady Lobos advanced to the third round of the playoffs for at least the first time since records were kept dating back to 21 years ago.
Friday’s win for the Lady Lobos sets up an epic regional quarterfinal matchup between District 5-6A champion Little Elm and 6-6A champion Hebron, set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lake Dallas.
The Lady Hawks (30-5) have been dominant through two rounds, cruising past McKinney, 57-33, in bi-district and Richardson, 96-42, in area. Hebron started Thursday’s win over Richardson on a 16-0 run.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Tutt said. “Hebron is a really, really good team. They’re very well-coached, very disciplined. They play hard. We’re going to have to come out with our ‘A-game’ in order to give ourselves a chance to win.”
