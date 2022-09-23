LE Class of 22 student 1.png

Catherine-Jolie Tabe.

 Photo courtesy of Monique Thompson

Catherine-Jolie Tabe graduated from Little Elm High School in May 2022, leaving a positive impact on the community through her service and dedication to helping those around her.

During her time in Little Elm, Tabe received two White House President’s Volunteer Service Awards for over 200 hours of community service in 2021 and 2022, earned 25 scholarships worth $200,000 while she was a high school student, and made a lasting impact on the Little Elm community.

LE Class of 22 Student 2.png

Dr. Monique Thompson with Catherine-Jolie Tabe at her graduation in May 2022.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

