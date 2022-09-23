Catherine-Jolie Tabe graduated from Little Elm High School in May 2022, leaving a positive impact on the community through her service and dedication to helping those around her.
During her time in Little Elm, Tabe received two White House President’s Volunteer Service Awards for over 200 hours of community service in 2021 and 2022, earned 25 scholarships worth $200,000 while she was a high school student, and made a lasting impact on the Little Elm community.
Even though Tabe does not live in Little Elm anymore, or even the state of Texas, she is continuing to follow her passion for community service and interest in engineering at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, or FAMU, in Tallahassee.
Tabe is studying Mechanical Engineering with an emphasis in Robotics, and while she is off at college now, she remains humble, saying that community service is something that everybody does or should do.
“I don’t think the awards are the biggest deal,” she said. “You think back on the work that you did and you know you made somebody happy and that’s what really impacted me and made me feel good.”
Tabe said one of the biggest impacts she felt she made on the Little Elm community was serving as the Social Media Lead and Scholarship Researcher for the Zero Debt College Project, an organization dedicated to providing students with resources on scholarships and strategies for improved ACT and SAT scores. The goal of the group is to help students go to and graduate from college with no college debt.
“I’m a big part of helping out with the Zero Dept College Project and helping spread the word in Little Elm, because we had a lot of growth,” Tabe said. “It’s simple things like spreading information about things like financial aid. You’re able to be a small part of a life changing part of somebody’s life.”
She said even in college, she has several friends who do not understand the impact of scholarships and what it can do to help students graduate. Tabe has been assisting her friends with applying to scholarships by looking over their essays, looking over their resumes and making sure that it’s something a scholarship committee will be impressed with.
While dedicating her time to community service, she was also spending time working on her career, growing up around the field of technology because that is what her parents do. She said she always knew working with technology is what she wanted to do and when she got into robotics, it just stuck with her.
“Generating your ideas and bringing them to fruition were things that just made sense to me,” Tabe said. “My parents put me in a program called Black Girls Code in 2016, and they basically teach you little basics, like 3D printing and simple robotics coding programs, and it just happened that robotics was the thing that really stuck with me.”
Long-term, she said she hopes to be a future robotics engineer and use her college degree to design robots with automated solutions and hopefully change the world. It’s important to Tabe that the company she works for has good morals and is a green company.
One struggle she has noticed at FAMU is that there are no sensors on the crosswalks, warning cars that students, staff and faculty are walking. This has influenced her to want to work in making safe security systems for campuses, like the crosswalks in Little Elm that have sensors warning cars of people walking across the road.
“It's simple things like those sensors that are showing lights that could easily protect people,” she said. “Going into defense, going into medicine, going into green space companies is definitely something that I'm looking forward to.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
