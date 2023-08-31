The Little Elm Police Officers’ Association is hosting a fundraiser for fellow police officer Sean Flynn on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Little Elm Park. Officer Flynn was critically injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident and 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser go toward his recovery.
The Little Elm community is invited to rally behind Officer Sean Flynn, who was critically injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident.
The Little Elm Police Officers’ Association is gearing up to host the “655 Rally for Recovery” on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fundraiser aims to support Flynn’s recovery expenses.
Flynn has dedicated more than five years to serving the community and was working an off-duty job when the accident occurred. It left him with critical injuries, and he is expected to remain in the hospital for quite some time and undergo additional surgeries.
“He’s just super likable,” said Sean Kinney, president of the Little Elm Police Officers’ Association, who is heading the fundraiser. “Everybody loves the guy, everybody knows the guy, everybody likes him. He’s usually always smiling, always has a positive attitude. He’s just a good guy, an upstanding guy with moral values.”
From Flynn’s time in patrol to his more recent role as a motorcycle officer in the traffic division, he's been a familiar face, a smiling presence, and a tireless worker, Kinney said. Beyond his regular duties, Flynn has extended his service to various off-duty jobs, working with local churches and wedding chapels.
“I used to be a supervisor in the traffic division and Sean used to work with me there,” Kinney said. “We're just friends and he's a fellow employee who needs some help, so we needed to do this for him.”
The 655 Rally for Recovery is set to take place at Little Elm Park. The event promises a day of community bonding, entertainment and support for Flynn's recovery. Highlights include a smoked whole brisket sale, plated food sales and a car show sponsored by BSP Motorsports. Live music will also be occurring throughout the day of the event and on-site raffles featuring a variety of items will take place.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
