The Little Elm Police Officers’ Association is hosting a fundraiser for fellow police officer Sean Flynn on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Little Elm Park. Officer Flynn was critically injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident and 100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser go toward his recovery.

The Little Elm community is invited to rally behind Officer Sean Flynn, who was critically injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

The Little Elm Police Officers’ Association is gearing up to host the “655 Rally for Recovery” on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fundraiser aims to support Flynn’s recovery expenses.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

