Danny Weakley is a U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee and retired U.S. Army veteran who served four combat tours over the span of 21 years. He currently joins a slate of other community organizers in their endeavors to help create a Little Elm Veterans Committee, the plans of which are being actively discussed by the Little Elm Town Council.
What line of work are you in, and how did you get into it?
I work for the Department of Homeland Security, a career I started a month after I retired from the United States Army. When I retired, I wasn't done serving, so I sought a career that would be rewarding and fulfilling, but similar to what I had done for the previous 21 years of my life.
Tell our readers about the work you do with and for Little Elm veterans.
It's been difficult to connect with veterans in Little Elm since the town has grown so much. Some fellow veterans and I worked together to do ruck marches and have breakfast get-togethers over the years. I am hoping the formation of a Town Veterans' Advisory Committee will help bring veterans together more and find ways to help each other connect.
What changes do you foresee in the town following the addition of a veterans committee?
I am hopeful the town's veterans use this opportunity to connect with each other and find ways to help the town. Veterans have a lot of experience in many areas, and compiling that experience can help us feel connected to each other, share our experiences and better the town.
What inspired you to dedicate yourself to this cause?
Like many veterans, I missed the camaraderie I had when I was serving. The only veterans I know here are the ones I served with or ones I've met by chance along the way. When I moved to Little Elm in 2011, I watched the town grow and noticed a gap in veterans awareness, so I decided with the help of the town's mayor and a prominent councilman to get something started.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Honestly, having brought everyone home safe over four combat tours has to be my proudest moment. I was in leadership roles in Somalia and Southwest Asia and bringing everyone home safe meant a lot to me.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
No, I'm originally from Virginia. I came to Texas in 1995 while in the Army and just stayed when I retired.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Water's Edge - I'm there every Saturday morning. Roma's, Savory and Joe's are also quite popular around our house.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Anything with deep character arcs.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have two daughters, Shelby and Bailey, who are both grown and living their lives. We miss them every day. My wife, Kimberly, is a real estate broker and property manager. We met after my retirement and she keeps me centered every day. Those three ladies are the lights of my life.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I'd like to be remembered as a patriot and as someone who cared for his family, and for people to smile when they remember me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.