Deidre Miller is the coordinator for the Little Elm ISD Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that, among other things, helps facilitate teachers grants, student scholarships and more.
How did you get into your line of work?
I was fortunate to be able to stay home with my kids when they were growing up, and I was able to volunteer quite a bit in the community. The Education Foundation approached me when they decided to hire a part-time coordinator. The experience I had gained serving in various volunteer roles, along with my education and background in business, made this position a great fit. I began as coordinator for the LEISD Education Foundation in February 2019.
What does your job at the LEISD Education Foundation entail?
My job is to assist the Board of Directors in accomplishing the mission of serving the teachers and students of LEISD. Because we are a relatively smaller organization, I "wear a lot of hats" in my position. Duties include event-planning, fundraising, building community relationships and social media marketing.
How have you seen the organization and its work change over the years?
LEISDEF continues to grow. We have been able to increase the amount of Innovative Teaching Grants provided to LEISD teachers every year, as well as the amount raised for student scholarships. We have expanded our involvement and reach in the community, and as a result, we were awarded the Heart of Little Elm Award from the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce this year. It was a tremendous honor to be recognized for all our efforts.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
As far as my work with the Education Foundation, I am so proud of increasing the amount in Innovative Teaching Grants this year. We were able to award $40,000 to LEISD teachers in January. It's always a great feeling to see that we are making a positive impact. Personally, of course, I couldn't be prouder of my two kids. They are both young adults now, and I am their biggest fan.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was born at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, but only lived there for seven weeks. My family then returned to Texas, and I do consider myself a native. We moved around the state quite a bit due to my dad's career, but those locations kept us mainly in West Texas.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I love a great breakfast, so Leo's Brunch House is at the top of my list. Hurtados Barbecue has quickly become a favorite, too. Jimmy's Big Burger has a great mushroom burger!
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Some of my faves are "27 Dresses" and "Pride and Prejudice," but one of my all-time faves is "Tombstone." As far as TV shows, I am a crime drama fan. “Forensic Files” and “Criminal Minds” are probably my favorites, but I balance that with "Big Bang Theory" reruns.
What does a typical day for you look like?
A typical day for me begins with coffee and some time to reflect and pray. Mornings are normally spent on my laptop working, and then afternoons include being out in the community - sometimes a Rotary or Chamber meeting, or sometimes working on upcoming events for the Education Foundation. My evening is normally spent with my husband or friends. We do tend to go out more now that the kids are not tying up our schedules, but I still enjoy just relaxing at home.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband Carl and I just celebrated our 28th wedding anniversary. We have two grown children, both LEHS graduates. Jared, 22, graduated from the University of Arkansas and currently lives in Fort Worth. Our daughter, Morgan, just finished her first year at Stephen F. Austin State University. We have lived in Little Elm since 2000 and are active members of Genesis Metro Church.
What do you want your legacy to be?
This question made me think for a while. I hope my legacy will be one of loving people — my family, my friends and my community. I will be successful if I live my life with a servant's heart.
