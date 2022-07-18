Little Elm resident Melanie Hancock is the owner and sole employee of Nightmare Makers, a local manufacturer of silocone skulls, bones and other Halloween decorations. Her clientele consists largely of haunted houses, and as she explains in this Q&A, her preparation for Halloween spans the entire year.
Tell us about Nightmare Makers and the work you do with them.
I’m the owner of Nightmare Makers and my own boss! I don’t have any employees. I make silicone skull and bone molds so customers can cast a plethora of skulls, femurs and bonetips themselves (think catacombs.) I also make polyurethane foam skulls, bones and pumpkins that you can then paint and finish yourself.
How did you get into this line of work?
I’m actually a German citizen. Growing up, we didn’t have Halloween in Germany, so when my husband (stationed with the Army in Germany) scooped me up and moved to the States, I fell in love with everything Halloween! It started with basic decorations, then a walkthrough with volunteer actors and eventually, we owned a professional haunted house in Denton. We needed skulls for a scene and that was the beginning of Nightmare Makers.
What does your industry look like outside of Halloween season?
Most haunters work on props and scenes year-round depending on how elaborate their plans are. There’s a huge haunted house trade show in March, so it starts early in the year. And most haunters start planning shortly after haunt season is over also.
So I stay busy.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I had the great pleasure of sitting down with the amazing Neill Gorton at a trade show, and he actually interviewed me for an article in his magazine Prosthetics Magazine. I still have a copy of it in my shop!
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I was born and raised in Germany. My husband calls me his German souvenir.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
We don’t eat out much, but we love the new BBQ place Hurtados! Also Salsa Tex Mex in Frisco or Love Sushi. But again, it’s seldom when we do go out to eat.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
We love watching scary movies or shows. We also watch “The Big Bang Theory” or, more recently, “How I Met Your Mother." I personally also love crime documentaries.
What does a typical day for you look like?
I work on silicone molds, which also have a plaster shell that is added. Then I switch to pouring foam and casting the skulls, bones or pumpkins. While they cure, I go back to some mold work. Nothing too glamorous.
Tell our readers about your family.
My Army veteran husband (now law enforcement) and I have been married for 23 years, and we have two daughters (14 and 12). We love our dogs, boating, motorcycle rides and, of course, Halloween. We are known for our display and scares on the big day!
The girls love playing music (one is in a local band called The Extremely Average, and they play gigs in the area), art and sports.
What do you want your legacy to be?
A little something in a corner of history that made the world (and Halloween) a little bit better.
