Little Elm resident Belinda Felt was working a telecom job when she and her daughter made a fortuitous discovery of their passion for a second profession: cookie making.
As such, they started What A Hoot Cookie Co., a Little Elm baking business that specializes in artistic and decorative cookies and cakes. As Felt explains in this Q&A below, the operation has at its helm a “Cookie Lady” and the “Cake Lady.”
This is the “Cookie Lady,” so we saw fit to throw in a couple of questions about one of mankind’s greatest on-the-go treats.
How did you get into the cookie and cake business?
Years ago, I started seeing posts on social media of cookie decorating and found it so fascinating that I wanted to learn how to do it as a hobby. It was edible art to me. I was never very artistic and couldn’t even draw a stick figure to be honest, but I HAD to learn how to make these beautiful and fun cookies. A few years later, I saw someone offering cookie decorating classes and thought it would be a great idea for a mother/daughter date for me and my daughter to attend. My daughter, Courtney, was just as excited as I was and so we went to one in November 2018. During the class, we found we were naturals, with the teacher even telling us we did a very good job. It was so relaxing and fun! That evening we posted our pictures on Facebook from the class, and the next thing we knew, we were getting messages from family and friends about making cookies for them for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Starting out, it took us 12 batches of cookies to perfect our own recipe we were happy with, as well as our taste testers. My hobby quickly grew into something much more, and with having my daughter by my side that was an added bonus! About a month later, we came up with the name “What a Hoot Cookie Co.,” and away we went. Our logo represents mom/daughter for eternity with the owls. It wasn’t long before I became known as the neighborhood “Cookie Lady.” Almost four years later, my daughter still tells me and others she was bamboozled into believing it was just going to be a “hobby.” Since then, we expanded into cakes and so much more with the addition of Lezli, our “Cake Lady.”
Apart from What a Hoot Cookie Co., what other line(s) of work are you in?
I am a Senior Technology Solutions Manager in the telecom industry. That’s really a fancy way of saying I am Project/Program Delivery Manager. It can be stressful some days and so cookies are my downtime to relax.
A lot of restaurants specializing in cookies specifically have been on the come-up and have been franchising. Why do you think this industry have taken off recently?
There are so many kinds of cookies dependent on how they are made and by whom. You have your regular cookies like chocolate chip, macadamia nut, etc. Then you have your sugar cookies that are decorated with royal icing or buttercream icing. Cookies have always been a staple of the dessert table for holidays and special events; they have gained popularity through social media and the wonderful Food Network channel with their shows of challenges (i.e. Christmas Cookie Challenge). With so many avenues of cookies and how they are made, most companies have their specific niche of cookie. Let’s take Tiff’s Treats for instance – they specialize in delivering warm cookies, not decorated sugar cookies or cookies with buttercream and royal icing. Crumbl Cookie specializes in cookies that are baked, including some with buttercream, and ready to pick up or deliver, as well as ice cream. Again, they have their own unique niche.
Our niche is a beautifully decorated sugar cookie (cookie can be many flavors) that can be customized to any design. We have an edible printer, “Edwardo,” that can print directly onto the cookie as well for prints and logos, and we don’t stop there. We have cakes, cake pops, cupcakes, chocolate made goodies and more where all of our orders are custom. Who doesn’t enjoy having their picture on a cookie or seeing their name or favorite things come to life on a tasty treat?! Food and desserts are the staple of most all parties and gatherings and is truly what identifies a successful event. It's one of things that your event is remembered most, so people are always looking to up their hosting game.
What’s your favorite cookie?
This is tough because I love ALL things cookies! Once I think I have a favorite cookie flavor, I try a new one and it then becomes my new favorite. I do have a few favorite designs we have done, then my kids remind me that I say “this is my new favorite set” at least a few times a month.
What’s better with cookies – cold milk or warm milk?
Definitely cold milk! There’s nothing like the cold milk mixing with the cookie flavor in your mouth for that burst of deliciousness!
What are your proudest achievements?
This is a difficult one! I live by goals and usually see the path in which I am on and carefully maneuver them. Outside of having a beautiful family, I would have to say What a Hoot Cookie Co. is one of my proudest achievements. My daughter and I started this as a hobby. Over the past few years we grew with our Facebook and Instagram following, then finally launched our website earlier this year. Our name has become a staple in the community and the relationships we have built over the years we treasure. When you become a customer of What a Hoot Cookie Co., you become a member of our What a Hoot family. We have What a Hoot family members where we served cookies at their baby showers then 1st birthday and now 4th birthday. Members since an engagement party, to bridal shower, wedding and then baby shower. We are truly blessed to serve and continue to serve our What a Hoot families and their friends and family. Our What a Hoot family has grown, but I am able to remember serving every one of them. The best feeling in the world is when they look at their cookies and goodies and light up with excitement of what they see and look forward to their special people seeing and tasting what they are serving. Especially when witnessing the excitement of the children, that’s a proud moment.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Oh goodness, these are oldies but goodies, classics really. “The Notebook,” “What Dreams May Come” with Robin Williams, “Steel Magnolias,” “Grease” (Godspeed Olivia Newton John) and “Dirty Dancing” are my top five movies. For TV shows, there’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Golden Girls,” all things Food Network challenge, and reality TV shows like “Big Brother.”
What do you like to do during your spare time?
Spare time, what is that? Haha. When I do get it, I like to spend time with my family, take short trips or do home improvements. I am so spontaneous there is no telling what I will wind up doing!
Tell our readers about your family.
I have a big family! I am married to a wonderful man, Jimmy. I have three biological children, a great niece and two great nephews I have guardianship of, and a step-son and step-daughter. My daughter Courtney, 30, and husband Ricky, have two of my grandbabies (Gunner, four, and Grace, two) and one on the way to be here November (Gatlin), and they live in Melissa. I have a son, Brian (29), who is engaged to his best friend, Justin. They live right here in Little Elm. My youngest son Keegan (15) and my great niece Bailey (also 15) are both sophomores in Little Elm High School. My great nephew Trevon, 18, attends LEHS and graduates this year. My other great nephew Landon, 13, attends Strike Middle School. My step-daughter Tessa (28) is married and lives in Plaquemine, LA with her husband Matthew. My step-son Brody (eight) attends Brent Elementary. We also have my beautiful mother, Bonnie, 80, who lives with us. We are a houseful to say the least, hence when I ask what is spare time! My family loves the cookies and all the goodies! It’s always eventful in our home, but we are a close family and make the most of every day. I do employ the teens to assist when there are large orders, but they do not foresee a career in cookies. At least not yet.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be known as someone who loved, laughed and always lifted and supported others. We all touch one another’s lives for one purpose or another and I want that purpose to be a positive one. I want to be remembered as someone who always smiled. I believe smiles are infectious and a simple smile can change someone’s day or even save a life. I believe in giving compliments every day. People are beautiful and have beautiful qualities about themselves and need to hear that. We never know what someone is going through so sharing a little bit of kindness can make the world of difference to someone. I want my legacy to be that I passed that on to my children/grandchildren and to others. The world needs more kindness, no matter how big or small. Lastly, to always be known as “The Cookie Lady.”
