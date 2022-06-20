Jimmy Ross is a former Assistant Principal of Oak Point Elementary and the incoming Principal of Hackberry Elementary. His appointment to the latter post was announced by Little Elm ISD on June 8.
A devout Christian, Ross also serves as an Associate Pastor at Friendship Baptist Church in The Colony.
How did you get into your line of work?
I have been in public and private education the last 20+ years, but I have always had a joy and passion for working with Pre-K to sixth grade students. As a college student, I began to do work with this age group through Vacation Bible School and other church work, and had a natural draw and relational bond with them. In fact, a pastor told me I had a "gift" for working with them. Even still, my college major was to work with children, but as a social worker. After working as Director of Religious Education at a children's home, I moved over to public education in 2001.
Congratulations on being named the new Principal at Hackberry Elementary! What message do you have for all the parents and students of the school as you embark on this new chapter?
Children have that "spidey" sense of knowing when someone cares for them. Students will know I care about them. My mission is to partner with teachers, parents and the community to provide the best possible education to students.
You’ve been in the field of education for 20 years. What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned during that time?
People don't care about how much you know until they know how much you care. Expect greatness out of every student. Most students will not remember "what" I taught them in class, but they will remember how I made them "feel" in class. Parents are our partners in education. No student wants to be unsuccessful in school.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Being a table tennis champion in college. Being married 26 years and counting, and having two beautiful children who have a love for the Lord.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
No, I was born and raised in Steele, Missouri. I have 14 other brothers and sisters with parents who were married 57 years!
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Any place with fried catfish! Other than that, Chick-Fil-A and Sonic are great!
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Johnson Family Vacation Couple's Retreat. And, I love me some "Judge Judy"!
What does a typical day for you look like?
I get up around 5 a.m., have my devotional time, shower, cook breakfast, get dressed [and am] out the door by 6:30 a.m. I do amazing work with students during the day until about 5 p.m. I hang out with the family and hit the sack around 9:30 p.m.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife was very impressed with me upon meeting me. We were engaged after four months and married after another 10 months on Aug. 17, 1996. My wife is the best classroom teacher I know. We have two children - one finished at [Texas Christian University] one year ago, and the other is a junior at [Southern Methodist University]. Our Christian faith is very important to us. I am one of the Associate Pastors at Friendship Baptist Church of the Colony. Cruise ships are our most favorite way to vacation!
What do you want your legacy to be?
We have had other good principals come through here, but [the legacy I want is this]: “Mr. Ross built relationships with the students, took care of the teachers/staff and communicated effectively with the parents.”
