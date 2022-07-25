Melissa Hatch is a senior pastor at Button United Methodist Church in Little Elm, a post she has held for three years and counting.
How did you get into your line of work, and how did it bring you to Button United Methodist Church?
I heard a call into ministry when I was in college but avoided the call for quite some time. I finally decided to attend seminary at Brite Divinity School at TCU in Fort Worth and pursued the long ordination process in the United Methodist Church. As an ordained elder, we serve in an itinerant system where I serve at the direction of the bishop. I served First UMC in Plano for four years and then was moved to Prosper UMC, where I stayed for five years. I was appointed to be the senior pastor at Button UMC in July 2019.
What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned in your work as a pastor?
In my work as a pastor, I have learned that it is important to listen to all sides of any story and try to find ways to move forward that brings the greatest positive potential. It isn’t easy because I work with humans and we all have our own ideas, values, morals and standards, so hearing both sides is complicated. I have also learned when I am qualified to handle something or when I need to refer it to someone else, like an expert in a particular field. I have my gifts and I work hard to stay connected to other wise and gifted people to move people forward.
How do you find comfort in moments of suffering?
In moments of suffering, I find my greatest source of comfort lies at home. My husband and kids are truly “my home,” and I know they are the people I can ultimately count on here on earth. However, I have always lived a life of faith, so I find great comfort in prayer and reading scriptures. I also believe in sharing with others so that we don’t have to carry our burdens alone. It is why I ultimately chose to serve in parish ministry. Community is vitally important, and I truly enjoy the community that can be created in a local church.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I would say that my greatest achievement and my favorite title in the world that I hold is “mother.” My two children are what I am most proud of, and I believe my calling as a mother is no less a calling from God. I am also proud that I was invited to the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. by the late Congressman Sam Johnson to open a session. I also am extremely proud to have my name on a school building in Morogoro, Tanzania, where I served in mission several years ago.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am a native Texan. My father was in the oil business, so I was born in Odessa. We were moved to Houston when I was in kindergarten, where I attended the schools in one district from K-12. I then attended undergraduate school at Texas A&M University in College Station and graduated with a B.A. in English. I received my Master of Divinity from Brite Divinity School at TCU in Fort Worth.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Well, since I absolutely love Tex Mex and my last meal on earth would definitely include chips and queso, Hula Hut is always a favorite (It is also very close to the church!) I also really love the tacos at 3 Flights Up, and we love to have breakfast at Leos. I also love the healthy energy drinks at Illuminate Nutrition.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Anyone that knows me could answer the question of favorite TV shows fairly quickly. I am an avid “Grey’s Anatomy” fan, and you can normally find it on the TV anytime I am sermon-planning or just needing a break. I really love “Yellowstone,” “Better Call Saul,” “This is Us,” “Virgin River” and adore “Friends” as well. As for movies, I could watch “Top Gun,” “Sound of Music,” “Titanic” or “Everest” over and over.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married to Michael for almost 21 years now. He is a teacher in Prosper ISD and runs their Eagle Nation News program at Prosper High School. As a former radio DJ, he also teaches radio classes at the school, and we enjoy attending multiple concerts each year. We have two children together: Madeline just graduated from Braswell High School and is about to leave for Tarleton State University, where she will be pursuing a degree in Animal Science/Pre Vet Medicine. Our son Mitchell will be a sophomore at Braswell in the fall and is a six-year viola player who is active in theatre. We have three rescue dogs: A Boston terrier named Penny, a miniature dachshund named Trevor and a Labrador retriever named Ollie. My daughter owns a rat named Aspen, who my son will inherit when she leaves for college, and has an emotional support rabbit named Timothy, who will be moving to college with her.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be remembered as someone who always tried her best to feed all those around her, whether it was her family by cooking a great meal, a child who learned how to discover their purpose by meeting local heroes in VBS, a youth who learned how to serve others by taking part in mission camps or the families that attend our church for so many reasons like worship, to get food at our food pantry, kids eat free, etc. Feeding others is vitally important, and I want to be remembered for that. I also want my legacy to be a legacy of love above all other. Love for my God, myself, my family, my community and everyone that God puts in front of me. I want to be known as the person who reminded them that they are loved and valued.
