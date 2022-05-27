As the name implies, this beer has an identical taste and sensation as a mimosa while also having a smaller alcohol-by-volume content than traditional mimosas. Very citrus-y and tangy, this beverage is recommended to those who find the concept of a music, beer and barbecue festival appealing, but don't want to drink IPAs or other beers with a bitter taste.
Beverages: Full Grown Man - Tupps Brewery (12.1% ABV)
If you just so happen to be one of those people that prefer the craft beers that others consider an acquired taste, the McKinney-based Tupps Brewery's Full Grown Man imperial stout is a preferred choice for local craft beer enthusiasts. Think of it as the yin to Orange Passion Mimosa's yang.
Food: Hurtado BBQ
Arlington-based Hurtado BBQ is hosting its grand opening in Little Elm on June 11, and it just so happens to be one of Brew & Que's VIP partners.
The restaurant has achieved word-of-mouth success as a brick-and-mortar and food truck eatery for its Tex-Mex twist on barbecue.
Food: Tender Smokehouse
The Aubrey location of Tender Smokehouse also happens to be a VIP partner of the festival. Fans of the more traditional Texas barbecue style might find this more appealing.
Music: Reckless Kelly
Austin-based country music outfit Reckless Kelly got their start in the Live Music Capital of the World by playing in the club circuit of Sixth Street. This put them on the radar of Texas country stalwarts and legends including Joe Ely and Robert Earl Keen (both of whom have since become occasional collaborators) and catapulted them to regional country stardom.
A side project featuring the founding members of the band, Mickey & the Motorcars, will also perform.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
