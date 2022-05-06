The new government body was established by the Little Elm Town Council in its Tuesday meeting to unanimous approval and applause from the dais and gallery.
First discussed during a Jan. 18 council meeting, the proposed veterans committee has been the subject of a task force that has drafted a series of recommendations to council members. On April 19, the task force compiled a series of bylaws for the council's approval.
Per the bylaws, the Little Elm Veteran's Committee will be made up of seven members, with at least five of them required to have military experience. Each committee member will serve a three-year term, with the exception that original members be appointed to “staggering terms” – three members for two-year terms, and four members for three-year terms.
The committee will also have one council liaison and conduct a minimum of one meeting every quarter. The task force originally proposed that the committee meet once a month and comprise three councilmembers.
An council advisory body in the same vein as the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission and the Little Elm Board of Adjustment, the Little Elm Veteran's Committee will be tasked with guidance towards the council on issues and programs that pertain to local veterans. The committee is also entrusted the responsibility of educating the community on veterans issues and highlighting veterans in the community.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.