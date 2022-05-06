Tony Singh believes that sports have the potential to bring the world together, and with the Little Elm Cricket Association (LECA), he plans to tap into that potential.
“Cricket is like a lifestyle – a religion for people,” said Singh, who serves as a Little Elm Town Councilman.
Born in the Indian city of Mumbai (then "Bombay"), Singh says his love for cricket is shared by other members of Little Elm's burgeoning Indian population. Although the sport originated in Great Britain, it achieved an international following in the 19th century as the British Empire introduced it to various colonies, including British India.
But even though cricket does not have the same popularity in the United States as football or baseball, Singh contends that members of the community are learning about the sport with intrigue.
“A lot of people are curious about it, so we’re going to have more fun when we are teaching them,” he said.
Singh cited an example of baseball players in surrounding fields seeing LECA teams playing cricket in their field, which opened at Little Elm ISD's D.H. Brent Elementary on March 26. He also indicated that plans are being made for a function wherein LECA invites members of the entire town to come and learn about the sport.
“When people come together, they enjoy sports for sure, but they also bring a lot of ideas," Singh said.
People from LECA, including Singh, took this civic engagement even further in starting a nonprofit called "Cricket for a Cause." This organization hosts tournaments that teams are allowed to buy their way into, and the winning team wins a cash prize that is donated to a charity of their choosing.
Cricket for a Cause also donated money to D.H. Brent Elementary, and Singh says the league is considering hosting a "teachers week" to raise more money and show appreciation for the district and its employees.
“We believe that there should be a good cause for it,” he said. “They gave us a space, so we should be a blessing to them.”
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
