Not so Little any more

Little Elm experiencing rapid growth on north side of town

Little Elm has had development plans for the north side of the Town for years, but jurisdiction near U.S. Route 380 can be tricky since there are so many districts in the area. 

The Town of Little Elm mainly covers the corridor from Highway 720 to U.S. Route 380, which is one of its more rapidly growing areas, Matt Mueller, the Little Elm Town Manager said. The biggest project going on the northside of Little Elm is Spiritas Ranch.

The master plan for Spiritas Ranch, which is a 545 acre subdivision being built on the north side of Little Elm.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

