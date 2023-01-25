In the early morning on Dec. 13, 2022, paramedics of the Little Elm Fire Department were called out to assist with a cardiac arrest. This is not uncommon in a paramedic’s line of work, but what was uncommon was that the man survived and made a full recovery.
Adam Oldaker has been a paramedic for 13 years and has only seen four to five people make a full recovery after having a heart attack, undergoing cardiac arrest, or being pronounced clinically dead.
Around 5 a.m. on Dec. 13, a 39-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and his wife performed CPR for several minutes while she was on the phone with 911. The man was without a pulse for 18 minutes.
“The fire department arrives, we get there, we take over, start all of our advanced life saving things, transport this gentleman to the hospital, and then they continue on care,” Oldaker said, who was serving as captain of the paramedic crew on Dec. 13. “Fast forward, he's in the hospital for a couple of days and they take him and they check his heart and they don't find anything wrong with him and he makes a full recovery.”
“The stars were really aligned,” he said. “There were a lot of small steps that happened for this gentleman to have a positive outcome.”
Without the help of the man’s wife and her knowledge of CPR, it’s likely that he would not have survived, Oldaker said.
“The dispatcher who was on the phone with the wife portrayed it perfectly,” said Austin Hester, a Little Elm Fire Department paramedic who was on the scene on Dec. 13. “He was like ‘You don't have an option but to do CPR if you want him to live,’ because it takes us anywhere from five to 10 minutes to get on scene and in that five to 10 minutes, your brain is not getting any oxygen and that's what ends up usually killing people or not getting good outcomes is that lack of oxygen to the brain. So, people knowing CPR, that extends the ability for them to walk out of the hospital.”
Dononvan Inman was another Little Elm Fire Department paramedic who was also on the scene on Dec. 13. He helped administer care to the man in the back of an ambulance.
“It takes great pride that I was able to end up saving somebody, especially whenever I initially signed the dotted line, both in the military to help save and defend people and then I also signed the dotted line again, to have that direct hand of saving another individual, even if it was just one person to save and change somebody's life, it was all worth it,” Inman said. “So, just to see that this person is up, walking around and he's able to spend time with his family and his new child is really humbling and really, it's really great to see that I can actually make a difference or make a change.”
The Little Elm Fire Department is working on a council presentation to honor the paramedics, the man whose life was saved, and the wife. The honor will be presented within the next month at a Town of Little Elm council meeting.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.