Little Elm Fire Dept. 2.jpeg

Austin Hester, one of the paramedics on-site during a cardiac arrest incident where he helped save the man’s life.
Little Elm Fire Dept. 1.jpeg

Donovan Inman, one of the paramedics on-site during a cardiac arrest incident where he helped save the man’s life.

In the early morning on Dec. 13, 2022, paramedics of the Little Elm Fire Department were called out to assist with a cardiac arrest. This is not uncommon in a paramedic’s line of work, but what was uncommon was that the man survived and made a full recovery.

Adam Oldaker has been a paramedic for 13 years and has only seen four to five people make a full recovery after having a heart attack, undergoing cardiac arrest, or being pronounced clinically dead.

