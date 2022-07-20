On Tuesday, July 19, firefighters with the Little Elm Fire Department worked a four-alarm structure fire.

The fire was on Lakefield Drive in Sunset Point.

According to drone footage by the Little Elm Office of Emergency management, the fire was contained to mainly two homes in the area with some nearby damage.

See footage from the fire at the link:

https://www.facebook.com/LittleElmOEM

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments