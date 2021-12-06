Emails show that Little Elm High School (LEHS) Principal Elizabeth Priddy gave school faculty instructions for a planned walkout less than two hours before the protest escalated to a police confrontation on the morning of Nov. 19.
According to district emails obtained by Star Local Media, Priddy sent an email on Nov. 19 at 8:59 a.m. under the subject line, “Rumors & TGIF.”
“Several of you have reached out to let me know of the walkout rumor,” Priddy’s email said. “Please know that we have investigated the social media post that is fueling the student discontent. The post is a misrepresentation of a situation that was thoroughly investigated by police and campus administration several weeks ago.”
Priddy continued, “What do you do if students walk out of your classroom?
“1. You can keep teaching and carry on with your lesson as planned.
“2. Please do not take a confrontational stance with any student who makes the choice to walk out of your room.
“3. Please send me and our administrative team a list of any student who walks out of your room without permission.”
Before this email was sent, two faculty members sent Priddy emails notifying her of the planned demonstration, which students organized for fourth period at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 19. Priddy responded to each email as early as Nov. 18 saying that administrators were aware of the plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.