Little Elm High School students who are a part of the Student Council’s Energy and Environmental Committee and Community Service Committee are working to put on the school’s first ever “Earth Week.”
With a variety of events lined up to support environmental protection, the committee’s members hope to inspire students to care more about the environment through “Earth Week” leading up to Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.
Kanae Wise, who leads the Energy and Environmental Committee, is helping put together the events for “Earth Week.”
“Our first event is going to be Tuesday, April 18, so we’re going to have a booth in the cafeteria to promote Earth Day,” Wise said. “Our plan is to have three petitions that anyone can come and sign and once people show me that they signed the petition, they will receive a little pin and candy. It’s just a way to get people to actually help out and get something in return.”
One of the petitions is to stop oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and another is going to be to have Earth Day as a national holiday because it is not designated one yet. The final petition has not been decided yet, but will be decided by the Community Service Committee’s Chair.
The next event is going to be on Thursday, April 20 to engage students in environmental trivia, which Wise created for one of her projects in a class. If students participate and do well enough in the trivia, they will receive a similar reward to Tuesday’s event.
On Friday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m., students are visiting Little Elm Park to participate in a clean up and set up an event at the park’s pavilion. This event is not only open to students, but the community is welcome to participate as well.
“We’re going to have an event where we have little pots that people can decorate and then they can plant stuff in the pots,” Wise said. “It’s just to promote growing stuff and also cleaning up at the same time.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
