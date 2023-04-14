Little Elm High School students who are a part of the Student Council’s Energy and Environmental Committee and Community Service Committee are working to put on the school’s first ever “Earth Week.”

With a variety of events lined up to support environmental protection, the committee’s members hope to inspire students to care more about the environment through “Earth Week” leading up to Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

