Little Elm ISD's Yolanda Simon is one of 24 teachers from 13 states to be selected by the SETI Institute as 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors (AAAs). AAA is a professional development program for science teachers to improve science teaching and enhance student learning and STEM engagement. The AAA program includes teachers in middle schools, high schools and community colleges.
Smith teaches Earth/Space Science and Chemistry at Little Elm High School.
AAA teachers receive training in astrophysics and planetary science, including a week-long STEM immersion experience at a NASA astronomy research facility such as the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) based in Palmdale, California or the Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) on Mauna Kea in Hawaii. After their training, the AAAs teach a physical science curriculum module created by the SETI Institute that connects curriculum concepts to NASA-enabled research. WestEd education consultants assess the impact of the specialized curriculum module on student STEM engagement. Past controlled-study evaluations of the AAA program have shown statistically significant improvements in student learning & engagement among students whose teachers participated in the program.
Since 2011, the NASA-funded AAA program has impacted tens of thousands of students through the experiences and training of their teachers. “This powerful STEM program will allow the SETI Institute to continue bringing NASA science into classrooms across the country,” said Dr. Dana Backman, AAA program lead. “These teachers will use their professional development and STEM immersion experiences to convey real-world content to their students that illuminate the value of scientific research and the wide variety of STEM career paths available to them.”
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Little Elm ISD's Yolanda Simon is one of 24 teachers from 13 states to be selected by the SETI Institute as 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors (AAAs). AAA is a professional development program for science teachers to improve science teaching and enhance student learning and STEM engage…
Plano Fire-Rescue was dispatched to an apartment complex fire in the 6500 block of Bronze Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Plano Fire-Rescue spokesperson Daniel Daly said the fire spread from one of the unit’s chimneys and was successfully contained before it could penetrate through walls.
Jim Manning is a longtime contributor for the Little Elm Journal and a former member of the Little Elm Town Council. He also served in the U.S. Navy and worked for ecommerce and postage company Pitney Bowes before retiring.
Cameron Hays is a second grade student at Plano ISD’s Hunt Elementary in Murphy and a member of Girl Scouts Troop 7130. A Girl Scout for three years, Hays has engaged in charitable work with organizations such as Minnie’s Food Pantry, Wreaths Across America and Feed My Starving Children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.