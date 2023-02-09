Donated clothes set out on a table at Little Elm High School for the school’s thrift night on Friday, Feb. 10. The thrift night is put on by the LEHS Student Council’s Energy and Environment Committee.
Little Elm High School students prepare donated clothes for the school’s thrift night on Friday, Feb. 10. The thrift night is put on by the LEHS Student Council’s Energy and Environment Committee.
Courtesy of Kanae Wise
Little Elm High School students prepare donated clothes for the school’s thrift night on Friday, Feb. 10. The thrift night is put on by the LEHS Student Council’s Energy and Environment Committee.
Courtesy of Kanae Wise
Donated clothes set out on a table at Little Elm High School for the school’s thrift night on Friday, Feb. 10. The thrift night is put on by the LEHS Student Council’s Energy and Environment Committee.
Courtesy of Kanae Wise
Little Elm High School students prepare donated clothes for the school’s thrift night on Friday, Feb. 10. The thrift night is put on by the LEHS Student Council’s Energy and Environment Committee.
Little Elm High School Student Council’s Energy and Environmental Committee, led by LEHS junior Kanae Wise, focuses on promoting environmental awareness and ways to give back to the planet.
Each semester, the committee focused on putting on two to three projects a month that promote being environmentally friendly. Projects consist of ways to get the school involved while still having fun.
The committee’s latest project is a thrift night to promote second hand shopping and educate on the impact fashion has on the environment. LEHS students in Student Council and the Energy and Environmental Committee spent this past week preparing clothes and items for the thrift night on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the high school’s cafeteria.
“This is actually my first year in Student Council, so when I got appointed to my position, I was kind of just thinking about things that could actually be a project on promoting secondhand shopping,” Wise said. “Especially during quarantine, I think thrift shopping got really popular with the general youth.”
For the thrift night on Friday, 30 percent of the proceeds go back to Student Council and the rest of the money will benefit a local organization, which will be chosen by the Energy and Environment Committee.
A big supporter of the thrift night project is Michaela Chapple who is the founder of ClothesForKidsLE. Chapple graduated from LEHS in 2022.
"She has been the main person organizing the clothes in the closet after the group finished going through them," Wise said. "I also admire her even more because she does all of this while having a daughter."
Since November, Wise was tasked with a project to encourage people to bring in and donate clothes for the thrift night, which includes a variety of student and parent clothing.
“I don't think a lot of people realize how fashion has an impact on the environment,” Wise said. “So, I hope people just make new realizations about how clothes impact our environment and how you can help change that around in very simple ways, like going to a thrift store or secondhand shopping in general.”
Beyond the thrift night, Wise said Student Council and the Energy and Environment committee have other programs planned this semester that help benefit the school. Some examples include planting a garden in the outdoor walkway at LEHS, creating a bird home, and a community service day to clean up the beach before students head there for the summer.
Since she’s only a junior, Wise plans on running for Student Council again, but with a focus on community service, which she said will provide her a broader range of help that she can offer to the community.
“I can still do what I do with my energy and environment committee, but also do other things that, you know, help a wider range and bring awareness to more things rather than just the environment, which I also think is really important, and I'm really passionate about, and whoever steps into my position next year, I'm really excited to kind of mentor them on it,” she said.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.