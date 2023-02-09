Little Elm High School Student Council’s Energy and Environmental Committee, led by LEHS junior Kanae Wise, focuses on promoting environmental awareness and ways to give back to the planet.

Each semester, the committee focused on putting on two to three projects a month that promote being environmentally friendly. Projects consist of ways to get the school involved while still having fun.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments