The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, March 27 to receive an update from the curriculum and learning department focused on honors and pre-AP, compacted math, and career and technical education.
The district is transitioning from honors courses to pre-AP courses to provide more rigorous options for its students, said Dr. Penny Tramel, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning for LEISD.
“In addition to the honors courses that are now pre-AP, at the middle school level, we are keeping our honors classes, but we are adding a capstone project requirement,” Tramel said. “We felt like we needed to differentiate honors and give students an opportunity to demonstrate more rigorous, cognitive thinking in those honors classes.”
The required capstone project will align with pre-AP shared principles and for gifted and talented students only, they will be required to build a digital portfolio that will highlight their strengths.
When it comes to the decisions that have been made in regards to compacted math, as district staff has looked at data, it is evident that compacted math students and advanced math students are not continuing to take advanced math classes in their senior year.
“They are not taking advantage of math in their senior year, so we are actually seeing that some of our brightest students are having a gap year between their senior year of high school and college,” Tramel said.
LEISD students also are not performing as well as anticipated on advanced math placement and assessments. The curriculum and learning department held a student survey for students who had been through the accelerated math course to find out positive and negative opinions. There were responses from 424 students in grades 6 through 12 and 204 compacted math students.
When asked about advantages of compacted math, the top three answers from students were: earning college credit in high school, being with “like” peers, and faster paced, so not bored. The top three disadvantage responses were: could not ask questions when needed and giving up the summer, not understanding how high school grades in MS would affect their GPA, and having a stressful workload and pace.
In response to this, the district has restructured the existing courses and moved into face-to-face instruction from asynchronous and having different math courses being taught later in students’ school careers.
Looking at career and technical education, the district is mainly looking at career, college, and military ready data.
“What we’re seeing is our kids not finishing that track to be college ready or career ready based on their experiences at the high school level,” Tramel said. “The state has changed and made more rigorous the criteria for being career ready.”
Previously, LEISD offered gateway courses, giving students the opportunity to explore different innovative courses. These innovative courses have not been renewed by the state yet, so the district started looking at what they are offering sixth through eighth grade to help prepare students for career readiness assessments in eleventh grade.
In sixth grade, the district offers Internet Literacy, in seventh grade, the district offers a college and career readiness course, and in eighth grade, the district offers a pathway to STEM course. These courses allow for career and technical education options to be offered at sixth through eighth grade before students make it to high school.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
