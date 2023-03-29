LOGO:Mlittle elm isd logo

The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, March 27 to receive an update from the curriculum and learning department focused on honors and pre-AP, compacted math, and career and technical education.

The district is transitioning from honors courses to pre-AP courses to provide more rigorous options for its students, said Dr. Penny Tramel, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning for LEISD.

