Last week, Little Elm ISD announced two new leadership roles at the district.
Mickey James will serve as the Executive Director for Construction Services, and Kristi Roberts will serve as Executive Director for Special Populations.
Mickey James has spent the last year as a contract manager with Dallas ISD and before that, he was the Construction Manager for Frisco ISD for six years. He has served in a variety of roles related to construction including construction coordinator at McKinney ISD from 2012 to 2015 and project manager at the University of North Texas for a year.
Before entering the public school setting, James spent three years as a building inspector for the City of Garland and managed construction projects for Highland Homes. Early in his career, he had the opportunity to intern at several reputable architectural firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
“Mr. James has seen every angle of construction,” said LEISD superintendent Mike Lamb. “From public schools, the municipal side, and the private sector, he is going to be an asset to Little Elm ISD.”
James will work closely with the district’s bond projects and oversee construction needs as a result of the passage of the 2022 bond. He will be replacing Rick Martin, who is the current executive director for construction services and is retiring this summer.
Kristi Roberts was previously serving as the Assistant Director for Special Education in Little Elm ISD for the past year and has extensive experience in Mesquite ISD and Denton ISD before arriving at Little Elm ISD a year ago. She served in a supervisor role at Denton ISD for three years and a coordinator role for Mesquite ISD for 11 years.
According to Little Elm ISD, Roberts is extremely knowledgeable with federal special education regulations, evaluating student data for achievement, behavior programs, training teachers in special education for compliances, and supporting teachers with the necessary educational resources to ensure success in the classroom.
“Kristi Roberts brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Little Elm ISD as the Executive Director for Special Populations Services and she believes fully in the success of all students,” said LEISD superintendent Mike Lamb. “She is relational, she spends time with parents and students and when you couple that with her expertise, she will be a strong force in our SPED program.”
Roberts has her Texas Special Education Certificate and she is also a member of the Texas Council of Special Education Administrators. She replaces Lesa Shocklee, who accepted a position at Grapevine Colleyville ISD to be closer to home.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
