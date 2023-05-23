Last week, Little Elm ISD announced two new leadership roles at the district.

Mickey James will serve as the Executive Director for Construction Services, and Kristi Roberts will serve as Executive Director for Special Populations.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

