The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees appointed Ken Beber to fill a vacancy for its Place 3 seat, which will be up for reelection in 2023. 

Beber, a financial planner who lives in The Colony and works in Frisco, was appointed to succeed the Place 3 predecessor Melissa Myers, whose resignation came in June and was announced by the district the following month. 

