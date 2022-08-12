The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees appointed Ken Beber to fill a vacancy for its Place 3 seat, which will be up for reelection in 2023.
Beber, a financial planner who lives in The Colony and works in Frisco, was appointed to succeed the Place 3 predecessor Melissa Myers, whose resignation came in June and was announced by the district the following month.
Myers and a Little Elm ISD spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment as to the reason for her resignation.
Beber previously served on the board of directors for the Little Elm ISD Education Foundation and a "Watch D.O.G.S. coordinator" at Prestwick STEM Academy.
Myers served on the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees for seven years, a tenure which included a previous stint as the board's president. Her term as president ended in 2019 when Place 7 trustee David Montemayor received the appointment. She also served as President of the Brent Elementary PTA and founded the Little Elm Area Youth Sports Association Volleyball League.
Beber's term will expire in 2023, a year in which trustees Alex Flores (Place 2) and Monique Thompson (Place 1) will also be up for reelection.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
