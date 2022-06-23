Little Elm ISD approved a proposed balanced budget and a lower ad valorem tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The motion was made in a Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.
The proposed budget accounts for $86.2 million in general fund revenue and expenditures, $5.3 million in student nutrition fund revenue and expenditures and $29 million in debt service fund revenue and expenditures. Of the general fund expenses, over 54% ($46.8 million) will be spent on instruction.
Furthermore, Little Elm ISD Chief Financial Officer Shay Adams told trustees on Monday that the district is expected to pay $791,000 in recapture. Recapture is a wealth equalization mechanism wherein “property-wealthy” school districts must send a portion of their tax revenues to the state to be given to less wealthy districts.
Payroll expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year include a 4% uniform pay increase while moving teachers to a starting salary of $57,655. It also earmarks funds for $4,000-5,000 stipends for instructors specializing in areas of critical need (such as English as a second language, or ESL, and special education) as a way to incentivize recruitment among the few qualifying applicants.
Following discussions of the budget and recapture, Adams presented the proposed ad valorem tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year ($1.4129 per $100 valuation), a decrease from the previous year's $1.4303 per $100 valuation.
While this signifies a decrease in the tax rate itself, it could still potentially mean Little Elm ISD stakeholders pay more in property taxes next year, as residential property values increased by over 20% in Denton County from April 2021 to April 2022.
In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the average household paid $4,955.12 in property taxes to the district. If the median residential property value in Little Elm ISD were to increase by 15%, the average household in Little Elm ISD would have a tax burden of $5,629.06 next year.
Still, the average household value in Little Elm will not be known until the Denton Central Appraisal District certifies its tax roll. Total taxable value in Little Elm ISD this upcoming fiscal year is estimated to be over $6.5 billion.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
