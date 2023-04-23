CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
Ken Beber - Lakeside Journal.jpeg

Ken Beber
Jeff Burton - Lakeside Journal.jpeg

Jeff Burton
Jason Salsbury - Lakeside Journal .jpeg

Jason Salsbury
Monique Thompson - Lakeside Journal.jpeg

Monique Thompson

Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees are candidates for one seat each in Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through the Denton County website.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments