Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot for Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees are candidates for one seat each in Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through the Denton County website.
Alex Flores, who is running for Place 2, did not respond to the questionnaire before the deadline.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running?
PLACE 1
MONIQUE THOMPSON: I have a saying, I don’t just like kids, I LOVE kids, which is my deepest “why” for joining the School Board. I am on the curriculum committee lead by Dr. Penny Tramell, our Director of Curriculum, with my fellow trustee Deleon English. We have goals of improving TEA ratings, especially at the elementary level in math and reading. I am aligned with my fellow trustees in wanting to see improved teacher retention. We asked for a feasibility study on a four day week last year as relates to our interest in improving teacher recruitment and retention. We now have new leadership with the hiring of Mike Lamb for superintendent. I think we made the best strategic decision to move the needle forward on the district vision, mission and goals, by getting a strong leader in place. Another reason I am running is to support our new leadership and continue the work I and my colleagues are doing to get Little Elm ISD better for everyone.
JEFF BURTON: I have always been very active in the local government and school district where I have lived. I am motivated to serve others and am motivated now to offer my services to do what I can, with the team of trustees on the board, to improve the school district. That is a wide-ranging statement so let me explain the WHY I am seeking this office. When I moved into Little Elm I found information that the LEISD was promoting themselves as THE DESTINATION DISTRICT so I researched exactly what that meant. I found what appeared to be a good plan that was introduced in 2015 with the goal to be THE DESTINATION DISTRICT by 2020, and a follow-up plan to continue that program to be THE DESTINATION DISTRICT to 2025. What I didn't see was any visible action to accomplish these goals. My focus, and what developed into motivation to seek this office, was to ask why our district was only rated as a "C" District, which in my definition is NOT A DESTINATION DISTRICT. I found that I was paying PREMIUM TAXES for a MEDIOCRE SCHOOL DISTRICT, and I am carrying that message to all the taxpayers that support LEISD. With my granddaughters attending this district now and in the future I felt I was not getting an acceptable return on my investment of the taxes I pay. When families decide to move to a new town one of the first things they look for is a great school district. If we want to attract families to join us living in Little Elm, or at least in the Little Elm Independent School District, we must have a GRADE A school district. That will be my goal as a member of the Board of Trustees for the LEISD.
PLACE 3
KEN BEBER: I have two middle boys in LEISD and a passion for service in the Little Elm community. At LEISD we are a "FamiLE" and prudent stewardship of finances has always been one of my highest priorities. With this experience, I believe I can add value to the Board of Trustees. My understanding of the role of a trustee is based on student academics, district facilities, staff professional development, team satisfaction, while maintaining community engagement in the district with prudent financial spending and transparency to the community.
JASON SALSBURY: I want to make a difference in my kids’ education. I want to give back, I want to help our kids, teachers and administrators to have the very best school district we can be.
In your opinion, what are some of the biggest challenges the district is facing today?
PLACE 1
MONIQUE THOMPSON: A high teacher turnover rate, low student attendance, and low community morale.
JEFF BURTON: The biggest challenge is the retention and recruiting of the best teachers for our students. To retain and recruit the best teachers we must get control of the lack of discipline in all the schools. Teachers are telling me the distraction of those that lack discipline are taking away valuable time from the other students and the teachers feel they are not getting supported when they attempt to solve the discipline problems. Another challenge will be to investigate the pros and cons of the popular subject of a 4-day school week. This will have to be at, or near, the top of the items the board must address and it must be addressed in the very near future. I believe another challenge is going to be school choice. I believe the legislature will institute some form of a school choice program, and if we can't get our rating higher than a "C" then I can see where parents of current LEISD students will choose to place their children in higher rated schools.
PLACE 3
KEN BEBER: Teacher retention, High quality instruction and curriculum and safety in our schools.
JASON SALSBURY: We are losing teachers; we need to bring some stability to the school system and make our school the place that people want to come and complete their careers.
What are some of the biggest opportunities for the district in the next four years?
PLACE 1
MONIQUE THOMPSON: We must get better at following through on our objectives. We have clear goals and now, with all seven board members on the same page, and with the strong leadership from our new superintendent, we have a great opportunity for follow through.
JEFF BURTON: The biggest opportunities will be addressing the biggest challenges and implementing a plan to resolve not only the biggest challenges but improving all aspects of the district and the product produced by the district which is educated students that are encouraged to reach for goals that they may think are out of their reach. This is not only the "standard" subjects but I believe we need to enhance the opportunities for those that may want to learn, and excel, in the specialty trades. Not everyone can, or should, go to a college or university if their motivation is to develop their skills for the trades and/or military and government service.
PLACE 3
KEN BEBER: Little Elm ISD has the opportunity to be the "Designation District" in N. Texas by offering the best in academics. Every campus in LEISD are National Certificate for STEM Excellence (NCSE) which allows our teacher to implement the growth of STEM strategies on every campus in the district. Another great opportunity at LEISD is the expansion of the dual language program and Career Technical Education (CTE) training to equip students with career ready programs.
JASON SALSBURY: We have some great things we can do; we have had teachers come out and talk about the things they need to be better supported, we should be working on getting them those things that will make their jobs less stressful.
Are there any existing programs in the district that you think should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
PLACE 1
MONIQUE THOMPSON: Yes. Our grow-your-own initiatives for teacher recruitment and retention is an excellent pathway.
JEFF BURTON: I am the product of learning a trade, electronics, and I strongly support any enhancement of the wide variety of subjects that should be available. I believe we need to expand the Advanced Placement subjects of Math, Science, Literature, Civics, and History. The district must focus on those students that can achieve, and flourish, by being exposed to these high-level subjects and classes. I would support expanding the opportunities for those that love music and theatre. I believe the district needs to continue the focus on all available sports and extra-curricular subjects with the goal to produce the best product for every venue.
PLACE 3
KEN BEBER: I would love to see our district's dual language program be expanded to all K-5 campuses, as students that learn a dual language have shown to perform better academically in college and earn higher salaries in their professions. I also feel the expansion of the Career Technical Education (CTE) programs to include more trade programs like HVAC, Health Sciences, Architecture & Construction.
JASON SALSBURY: People might not be aware of this, but we have many special needs students in our district. I would love it if we could expand some of our services for them. I have family members that have special needs and when they were younger, we did not have availability to the classes and opportunities they have and I would love to see more of that. I would also like to see us bring back some of the AP classes that have been removed.
What are your top priorities as a candidate?
PLACE 1
MONIQUE THOMPSON: Supporting our new superintendent. Every school board has seven members, the superintendent makes us a team of eight. Each board in Texas depends on the efficient and masterful handling of daily running of the school district by the superintendent. A top priority is the smooth transition of leadership. School boards hire exactly one employee, the superintendent. The health of our district depends on the strength of leadership from the top.
JEFF BURTON: I am running for the students and their families, the teachers, and the taxpayers. The students and their families so they can work for, and receive, a great education that will prepare them for whatever career they might choose. The teachers so they can be recognized and rewarded for their guidance and encouragement of each student and to do what I can to eliminate the lack of discipline so the teachers can get back to doing what they love to do... TEACH! I want to communicate to all the taxpayers, as there are more taxpayers with no students in the district then there are of taxpayers with students in the district, to look at our school system as a "business" that they are investing in with their tax dollars, and recognize they are not getting a good return on their investment. I plan to be a productive member of the team of trustees and it is a priority for the team to work together to establish, and achieve, the goals set forth with our plan for the district. This teamwork will need to be intensified as we bring on a new superintendent to lead the district administration into the future. I believe the current board has chosen a very good man to fulfill those needs.
PLACE 3
KEN BEBER: My top priorities as the incumbent for Little Elm ISD Board of Trustee, Place 3 is to continue to build on our newly hired Superintendent, Michael Lamb by hiring and retaining the best teachers in North Texas and supporting them with the tools to be successful. In addition, I feel that our teachers and staff need the best curriculum to educate our students in a safe school environment.
JASON SALSBURY: Kids and teachers. We need to focus on their needs so they can focus on things that are important. We need to work on getting teachers time to not only do their very hard jobs but also time to spend with their families.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
PLACE 1
MONIQUE THOMPSON: I think we need a smoother, more easy to understand, mechanism for parents and students to share creative ideas and concerns to be expressed, while not a new program, we find many venting their concerns once the issue has escalated. I'd like to see a more automated system for parent and student concerns and creative ideas for district improvement.
JEFF BURTON: I am not aware of any needs for new programs at this time. I will say the board will need to watch what programs may be suggested or requested to assure our district is teaching the basics and that any "alternative" curriculum considered does not oppose any state or local laws.
PLACE 3
KEN BEBER: I would like to see the expansion of the Career Technical Education (CTE) programs to include more trade programs like HVAC, Health Sciences, Architecture & Construction.
JASON SALSBURY: I believe that the district has some great programs in place, but my first step would be to understand the type of programs that are needed as we continue to grow. That would require collaboration with teachers and students at all levels. I think it’s imperative that we assess the need for new programming to make the best use of public tax dollars.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
PLACE 1
MONIQUE THOMPSON: Since being in office, I’ve attended over 90% of all board meetings and workshops, have participated fully on the curriculum committee and was selected by my peers to represent our district at the 2021 TASB conference. Last year, in 2022, I was voted by my peers as Vice-President of the school board. We are on a wide spectrum of political views and personal backgrounds but have found strong common ground and work well together for the good of our district. It’s nice.
I chaired the Little Elm Mayor's Math Challenge 2022 and 2023. This year we had over 200 mathletes participate and practiced over 200 hours of math! I am also a member of Little Elm Rotary, and the Little Elm Chamber. I am a member of the Omicron Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Co-Chairman of our Education Committee.
JEFF BURTON: My involvement in the community includes being a graduate of the Town of Little Elm's Citizen Government Academy. I applied for and was appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission's Board of Adjustments for the Town of Little Elm. I applied for and was elected as the Chair for Precinct 1042 for the Republican Party of Denton County. I served as the Election Judge during the National and General Election of 2022. I am on the Board of Directors for the Conservatives of Little Elm Club. I am a member of the Architectural Board for the Stardust Ranch HOA.
PLACE 3
KEN BEBER: Current Little Elm ISD Board of Trustee, Place 3; Long-range Planning Committee for the 2022 LEISD Bond (Passed); Little Elm Education Foundation, Executive Board Member; LEISD Community Leadership Academy for Supporting Success (CLASS) Graduate 2018-2019 School Year; Chairman for the Wolf PAC for the 2022 LEISD Bond; Chairman’s Council with the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic at Golf Clubs of The Tribute; Board Member of Friends of Little Elm Animal Shelter (FLEAS); Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students); Program Coordinator at Prestwick STEM Elementary.
JASON SALSBURY: Former PTA Lakeview Elementary School; Volunteer Little Elm Love Pacs; Volunteer St Arbor Community Garden; Little Elm CGA Alumni; Vice Chair Keep Little Elm Beautiful; Vice Chair Little Elm Veterans committee (Civilian); Citizens Police Academy (Currently attending).
