LOGO:Mlittle elm isd logo

The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 to receive an update on the district’s fund balance.

In the district’s policy, it’s stated that no later than 90 days following the board acceptance of the annual financial audit, the chief financial officer shall annually prepare a report of the general operating fund balance addressing compliance with policy.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments