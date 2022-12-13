The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees held their regular board meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 to receive an update on the district’s fund balance.
In the district’s policy, it’s stated that no later than 90 days following the board acceptance of the annual financial audit, the chief financial officer shall annually prepare a report of the general operating fund balance addressing compliance with policy.
At minimum, the district shall maintain an unassigned fund balance equal to or greater than 24%. Currently, LEISD’s unassigned fund balance is at 31.3%. The fund balance total is more than that, but the unassigned fund balance is 31.3%.
Shay Adams, assistant superintendent for business and finance at LEISD, provided an update on the district’s strategy for financial success. One key strategy is for the district to maintain a strong and forward planning fund balance policy.
“Part of the information that’s contained there is that the district will maintain fund balances for critical short-falls due to uncertainty of state funding, fluctuating enrollment, and unpredictable taxable assessed values,” Adams said. “While the taxable assessed values don’t have as much of an impact anymore on our general fund balance… it does matter on our debt service side and we always want to pay attention to our taxable values.”
Another key point in the district’s strategy for financial success is that the district’s discretionary fund balance will be maintained at a level which may fund one-time expenditures.
“We have had a very healthy practice within the district of setting aside funds for technology, setting aside some funds for some capital projects that are not funded by the bond, and some of those projects have been completed, some are in process, and then we still have some fund balance set aside for those purposes,” Adams said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.