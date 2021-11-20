Two Little Elm ISD facilities were given new names.
In its Monday meeting, the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees voted to change the name of the Zellars Center for Learning and Leadership to Herschel Zellars Early Childhood Learning Center.
Furthermore, Lakeside Middle School will be remodeled to include the future site of Little Elm ISD Administration Building, which is currently at Zellars. Superintendent Daniel Gallagher told trustees that this would not affect the name dedications of any internal facilities such as the campus’s library or auditorium.
“The intent is to not change any of the inside names,” Gallagher said. “But we’re still going to repurpose some of those areas.”
The construction of the Early Childhood Learning Center is expected to start in spring, when the new Little Elm ISD Administration Building is slated to be ready. The district confirmed that the Zellars campus will facilitate all of the district’s pre-kindergarten courses, which are currently offered at Oak Point Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, D.H. Brent Elementary and Hackberry Elementary.
The move following a crowdsourcing campaign where residents gave name recommendations in advance of Monday’s meeting.
The namesake of the early learning center, Herschel Zellars, was a farmer who worked as a bus driver and maintenance worker for Little Elm ISD until his death in 2004.
