Little Elm ISD held their regular board meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 to discuss the benefits and hesitations of a four-day school week.
Dr. Penny Tramel, Little Elm ISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Learning, presented research conducted by the district to discover how a four-day week could help students and staff within Little Elm ISD.
“Some months ago, the board asked us to look into that [a four-day week], and so I just want to share a little bit about that research that we conducted,” Tramel said. “As we looked at the reasons districts participate in a four-day week and then some of our needs in the district, we found some correlations that would indicate that it could possibly be beneficial for our students and teachers to participate in something such as this.”
Some needs the district has been focusing on include closing the achievement gap, recruitment and potentially retention, time to plan, social and emotional well being, and substitute shortages.
When it comes to closing the achievement gap, Little Elm ISD found that according to the STAAR data, they have a need to close the achievement gap, and based on the Texas Teacher Poll, they found that teachers across the state report unrealistic expectations in closing the achievement gap.
For recruitment and retention, Little Elm ISD data found that turnover was 28.2% for the 2021-2022 school year to present and this year so far, it’s 3.7%. According to the Texas Teacher Poll, in 2020, 58% of teachers were considering leaving the field and in 2022, 77% reported considering leaving.
For time to plan, the district found that teachers do not have mandated planning times, however, with different schedules, the district hopes to add additional time to meet the needs of students, Tramel said. For the Texas Teacher Poll, 85% of the teachers report more time to plan quality lessons would aid in teacher retention.
When it comes to social and emotional well being, distinct data showed that teachers have abandoned their contracts this year for this reason. The Texas Teacher Poll found that 85% of teachers report time off is needed for student and teacher well being and a four-day week would aid in retention.
As Little Elm ISD is addressing substitute shortages, the district data found that they have an 83.6% fill rate for substitutes and that the district's partnership with ESS helps them with the high fill rate. In the Texas Teacher Poll, 97% reported a positive work culture and environment would affect their choice to stay in the profession.
Little Elm objectives include ensuring student achievement is at the highest level and retaining and recruiting the most talented teachers. A four-day week would ensure the retention of high-quality educators, Tramel said.
Based on a four-day week, more instructional time would be allotted than previous years, there would be four focused acceleration days outside the school calendar, and it would allow for more quality time with classroom teachers. For attendance, some districts are reporting a 3% increase in attendance and districts are reporting a reduction in student discipline.
Potential additional benefits of a four-day week include bus fuel decrease by 17 to 20%, a 17 to 20% savings on water, gas and electric, fewer substitute teachers needed, more applicants for the district’s low applicant pool, an increase in student and staff attendance, and an increase in projected enrollment.
“When you look at academics and the potential for our students, and the benefits for recruiting and retention for our district of the best of the best, we would be the only district in this area doing this,” Tramel said.
The board is not in a position to make a recommendation yet, but the purpose of the report was to provide information about the four-day week.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
