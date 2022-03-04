Texas state law mandates that school districts who offer pre-kindergarten courses must conduct them on a full-day basis, but due to pending construction, Little Elm ISD is considering asking state officials for an exemption that would allow them to offer half-day courses through 2023.
In its Monday meeting, the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees received a report on the matter from Cynthia Mika, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and learning.
School districts including Little Elm ISD have received a three-year exemption on full-day pre-K requirements after the state law first went into effect in 2019. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, state law has allowed school districts to file a one-time exemption renewal before the three-year exemption lapses, provided that it is requested for good cause.
The one-time exemption could permissibly run for up to three years, but officials plan to only use it for one and offer full-day pre-K courses in the 2023-24 school year.
The board will take the exemption renewal request for a vote in a March 21 meeting.
District staff has recommended the renewal of this exemption in lieu of offering full-day courses on the grounds that officials need more time for pending construction at the former site of Lakeside Elementary School.
“I never dreamed that we [would] make this waiver to begin with,” Mika said to trustees on Monday, citing construction supply and labor constraints. “Not even when the pandemic was – you know – hot and heavy in 2020 and [the] beginning of last year. I really thought we were going to make it.”
In November, the district approved a plan to rename and repurpose the facility to be the future site of the Little Elm ISD Administration Building, which is currently at the Zellars Center for Learning.
The district plans to repurpose Zellars as an early childhood education center that will have the capacity to better accommodate full-day pre-K classes. Because construction is not expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, administrative staff will be unable to vacate the office space at Zellars.
In compliance with state law, the district added one full-day pre-K course to its curriculum per waived year. As such, Little Elm ISD currently offers four full-day, bilingual pre-K courses.
