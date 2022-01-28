Little Elm’s 2022 election could potentially include a Little Elm ISD bond election, which could potentially lead to the construction of three elementary schools, a third middle school and additions to the district’s only high school.
The precise goals of the bond were outlined in a Monday meeting with the district’s board of trustees following months of deliberation and input from the Little Elm ISD Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee (LRFPC).
Committee member Sarona Winfrey, who presented the bond recommendation, said projected population increases expected to make student enrollment exceed 10,000 by 2030 have bolstered the need for the proposed bond items.
The recommended bonds amount to $389.7 million. Officials say the bond package would have to exceed $400 million in order to lead to a district-wide tax increase.
If approved, 38% of the bond’s valuation would be allocated for additions and renovations of Little Elm High School.
“I just want to, for the record, say – because I hear this all the time: ‘Why don’t we just build a new high school? Let’s just build a second high school,’” Winfrey said in her presentation. “And that would be lovely if somewhere 20-40 years ago, somebody had set aside an additional 110 acres in our district to build another high school. Unfortunately, things got snapped up so quickly [that] you can’t find 110 acres that someone wants to give you or sell you at a decent price, so we are going to be a one-high school district.”
The proposed addition to the high school, Winfrey said, would add approximately 225,000 square feet and include a storm shelter built to legally mandated specifications. Construction work on the high school would begin at the start of the 2022-23 school year, with an anticipated completion in the 2024-25 school year.
If approved by Little Elm ISD before a state-mandated deadline of Feb. 18, this would be the district’s first bond election since 2017. In the 2017 bond election, voters decided on two propositions that collectively authorized $244 million in bonds. The bonds were proposed for the purpose of renovating existing facilities and constructing new ones such as Jerry R. Walker Middle School and Lowell H. Strike Middle School.
Recommended bond projects
Little Elm High School additions and renovations: $147.7 million
Construction of seventh elementary school: $35.5 million
Construction of eighth elementary school: $39.1 million
Construction of ninth elementary school: $44 million
Construction of third middle school: $95.4 million
As-needed facility upgrades: $15.5 million
As-needed technology infrastructure additions: $10 million
As-needed “playground equitability”: $1.5 million
As-needed bus purchase and maintenance: $1 million
Total: $389.7 million
