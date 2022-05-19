Little Elm ISD officials are floating the idea of calling another bond election in November to address the district's projected population growth.
In a Monday meeting, Superintendent Daniel Gallagher addressed the failure of a $398 million bond proposition to pass. The bond would have earmarked funds for the expansion of Little Elm High School, the construction of three new elementary schools and one new middle school, facility upgrades, bus purchases/maintenance and more.
“We’ve got some challenges ahead of us,” Gallagher said. “Again, if the bond [that] is called in November doesn’t pass, I would certainly make a recommendation to go out again this next May, but then if it doesn’t pass in May, this is where we’ll have to take a hard look at some of these suggestions or possible solutions.”
If the board decides to move forward with another bond election on November 8 (the earliest the district would be legally permitted to have it), it would need to officially call the election no later than August 22.
The board will convene for a bond workshop on June 1 to discuss addressing the needs while also keeping the valuation below a threshold to necessitate a tax rate increase.
“The reality is, because the bond did not pass, there will definitely be an additional cost to the district and taxpayers,” Gallagher said, adding that every six month delay would add a 4-6% increase in costs. “[That's] not to scare people into voting for the bond; it’s a reality."
The May 7 bond proposition was defeated by 194 votes. When trustees discussed the possible reasons for its failure to pass, President David Montemayor said there was some degree of apathy among voters who expressed support for the proposition, while Trustee Monique Thompson opined that the perception of a property tax increase deterred some voters.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.